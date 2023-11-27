Advertisement
Economic Jingle Bells: Consumers Ring In Holiday Cheer With Surging Sales Despite Inflation Worries

Margaret Jackson
·4 min read

Consumers aren't letting high interest rates and inflation concerns dampen their holiday spirit.

Despite economic challenges, month-over-month sales rose for the sixth straight month — up 0.7%  in September from the previous month — heading into the holiday season, according to JLL's third-quarter U.S. Retail Outlook.

"While most of this growth can be attributed to inflation, categories that showed particular strength included auto dealerships, F&B [food and beverage] places and miscellaneous retailers," the report states.

But rather than spend their money on material goods, consumers are choosing to splurge on experiences. Shoppers plan to spend $958 per person this holiday season — 22.8% of which will be used for holiday entertainment and experiences.

More than 90% of those JLL surveyed plan to participate in at least one holiday-related experience.

What Consumers Plan To Do This Holiday Season


Dine out at a restaurant

65.5%

Go to the movies

43.7%

Attend a live performance

27.5%

Travel on vacation and stay at a hotel

23.5%

Visit a kids' attraction

20.6%

Visit an entertainment venue

18%

Take kids to see Santa

14.7%

Don't plan to do any

9.8%

Source: JLL Holiday Shopping Survey 2023

So, what does that mean for retail real estate?

The sector is experiencing a shortage of available space because of limited new deliveries and 145 million square feet of space demolished in the last five years. Availability is nearly 200 basis points below its historical average of 6.8%, according to the report.

Retail Fundamental Statistics Q3 2023


Fundamentals

General retail

Malls

Power centers

Neighborhood and community

Strip centers

Total retail

Inventory

6.5 billion

910.5 million

799.8 million

3 billion

706.5 million

12 billion

Vacancy

2.5%

9.1%

4.3%

6%

4.7%

4.2%

Net absorption

8.4 million

(434,694)

235,521

1.5 million

518,412

10.5 million

Net deliveries

5.4 million

194,870

444,984

1 million

349,486

7.4 million

Under construction

42.8 million

3.3 million

1.8 million

8 million

2.9 million

60 million

Market rent

$23.62

$32.94

$26.21

$23.60

$22.40

$24.48

Source: JLL

A lack of desirable space in strong markets is pushing rents higher. Although there is demand for the limited space available, construction activity is still low because of soaring costs. Deliveries of retail space are near record lows, falling 30.4% from the previous quarter.

Freestanding retail space is more in demand than it has been in the past, with absorption doubling from the second quarter. Meanwhile, power center absorption fell nearly nine percentage points, and smaller shopping center absorption was less than a third of what it was in the second quarter.

Malls are the hardest hit, with negative net absorption of 0.4 million square feet, although Sun Belt markets are seeing above-average year-over-year mall rent growth. Mall vacancy is at the highest level it's been for more than 15 years, and many traditional tenants are relocating their stores to open-air neighborhoods and community centers with higher foot traffic.

This article Economic Jingle Bells: Consumers Ring In Holiday Cheer With Surging Sales Despite Inflation Worries originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement