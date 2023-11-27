Economic Jingle Bells: Consumers Ring In Holiday Cheer With Surging Sales Despite Inflation Worries

Consumers aren't letting high interest rates and inflation concerns dampen their holiday spirit.

Despite economic challenges, month-over-month sales rose for the sixth straight month — up 0.7% in September from the previous month — heading into the holiday season, according to JLL's third-quarter U.S. Retail Outlook.

"While most of this growth can be attributed to inflation, categories that showed particular strength included auto dealerships, F&B [food and beverage] places and miscellaneous retailers," the report states.

But rather than spend their money on material goods, consumers are choosing to splurge on experiences. Shoppers plan to spend $958 per person this holiday season — 22.8% of which will be used for holiday entertainment and experiences.

Don't Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes and you only need $100.

Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here are 3 high-yield investments to add significant income to your portfolio.

More than 90% of those JLL surveyed plan to participate in at least one holiday-related experience.

What Consumers Plan To Do This Holiday Season





Dine out at a restaurant 65.5% Go to the movies 43.7% Attend a live performance 27.5% Travel on vacation and stay at a hotel 23.5% Visit a kids' attraction 20.6% Visit an entertainment venue 18% Take kids to see Santa 14.7% Don't plan to do any 9.8%

Source: JLL Holiday Shopping Survey 2023

So, what does that mean for retail real estate?

The sector is experiencing a shortage of available space because of limited new deliveries and 145 million square feet of space demolished in the last five years. Availability is nearly 200 basis points below its historical average of 6.8%, according to the report.

Retail Fundamental Statistics Q3 2023





Fundamentals General retail Malls Power centers Neighborhood and community Strip centers Total retail Inventory 6.5 billion 910.5 million 799.8 million 3 billion 706.5 million 12 billion Vacancy 2.5% 9.1% 4.3% 6% 4.7% 4.2% Net absorption 8.4 million (434,694) 235,521 1.5 million 518,412 10.5 million Net deliveries 5.4 million 194,870 444,984 1 million 349,486 7.4 million Under construction 42.8 million 3.3 million 1.8 million 8 million 2.9 million 60 million Market rent $23.62 $32.94 $26.21 $23.60 $22.40 $24.48

Source: JLL

Story continues

A lack of desirable space in strong markets is pushing rents higher. Although there is demand for the limited space available, construction activity is still low because of soaring costs. Deliveries of retail space are near record lows, falling 30.4% from the previous quarter.

Freestanding retail space is more in demand than it has been in the past, with absorption doubling from the second quarter. Meanwhile, power center absorption fell nearly nine percentage points, and smaller shopping center absorption was less than a third of what it was in the second quarter.

Malls are the hardest hit, with negative net absorption of 0.4 million square feet, although Sun Belt markets are seeing above-average year-over-year mall rent growth. Mall vacancy is at the highest level it's been for more than 15 years, and many traditional tenants are relocating their stores to open-air neighborhoods and community centers with higher foot traffic.

Read Next:

Most investors are priced out of buying real estate in the highest-growth markets, but they can still get a piece of the action through this innovative strategy.

Elon Musk has reportedly bought 6,000 acres of land just outside of Austin. Here’s how to invest in the city’s growth before he floods it with new tech workers.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

This article Economic Jingle Bells: Consumers Ring In Holiday Cheer With Surging Sales Despite Inflation Worries originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.