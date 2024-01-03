Economist: Lack of housing and people to hinder 2024 job growth in central Ohio

Construction in April of new houses in the new development of Pioneer Crossing by Pulte Homes up off of Rt. 42 in Plain City. A Columbus economist said the region is not building enough housing to help job growth.

Central Ohio, for years, outperformed the Ohio and U.S. economies when it came to job creation.

Not any more.

The Columbus region should add just 9,800 jobs this year, a weak growth rate of 0.9%, according to economist Bill LaFayette, owner of the central Ohio economic consulting firm Regionomics. By contrast, LaFayette says forecasts of the national economy are predicting an employment gain of about 1.5%.

In 2023, the region added 10,300 jobs, hitting LaFayette's forecast he made a year ago.

It will be third straight year of underperforming the U.S. rate, LaFayette told the Columbus Metropolitan Club on Wednesday, when he laid out his annual economic forecast for the region.

"I certainly wish this year’s news could be better – although I guess it could be worse," LaFayette said.

If central Ohio had matched the U.S. rate in '23, the region would have added at least 26,000 jobs. The state also outperformed the Columbus region last year with a growth rate of 1.8%, or 100,000 jobs, according to federal jobs data.

Economist Bill LaFayette

Between the end of 2009 and February 2020, the Columbus metro area gained 23.4% in jobs while the U.S. gained 17.5%.

Why has job creation slowed so much in central Ohio?

LaFayette blames slowing population growth in the region for the slow job creation in recent years.

"We are using up all our workers," LaFayette said. "Our unemployment rate was barely above 3% for most of the year."

From 2010 to 2020, the Columbus metro area added 235,000 people, a growth rate of 1.2% per year and 70% faster than the national average, LaFayette said.

Between 2020 and 2022, population gains slowed to less than a half-percent per year, still faster than the national average, he said.

Foreign migration to Columbus continues to be consistent, but LaFayette said a disturbing trend is emerging: More than 1,400 more people moved out of central Ohio to domestic destinations between 2020 and 2022 than moved in from domestic origins.

"We can hope that the slowdown in population growth is a temporary impact of the pandemic," he said. "But our region’s shift from a big net importer of population from domestic origins to a net exporter to domestic destinations is really troubling."

Story continues

Are housing costs slowing population growth?

Home prices and rents have been growing faster in Columbus than nationally, LaFayette said.

"It is quite possible that people have been leaving the area and others haven’t moved in because they can’t afford to live here," he said.

Even though more housing is being built, it's not enough, he said.

The housing total vacancy rate in the metropolitan area has fallen from 10.7% in 2010 to 6.6% in 2022 even as the number of housing units has increased, LaFayette said, citing Census data.

Despite a jump in population, central Ohio building permits have yet to return to the peak of 1999 - 2003.

Since 2020, the region has added about 11,000 housing units per year, well below the 16,000 units per year added a generation ago when the population was 20% smaller than it is now, he said.

He said household growth projections show that the region needs to be building 15,000 to 16,000 units a year now.

"If we don’t increase the number of new units soon, price and rent increases will continue, we won’t get the population growth that we need, and our current subpar employment growth will continue," he said.

mawilliams@dispatch.com

@BizMarkWilliams

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Central Ohio's lack of housing expected to limit job grown in 2024