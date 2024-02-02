Economy added booming 353K jobs in January, unemployment held at 3.7%.

Hiring picked up sharply in January as employers added a booming 353,000 jobs, highlighting a labor market that continues to defy high interest rates and household financial strains.

The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%, the Labor Department said Friday.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had estimated that 185,000 jobs were added last month.

Job gains for November and December were revised up by a whopping 126,000, with the December tally upgraded to 333,000 from 216,000. The changes portray a strong labor market in the fall than previously believed.

Are wages catching up to inflation?

Average hourly pay also rose sharply, climbing 19 cents to $34.55 and pushing up the yearly increase to 4.5% from 4.1%. Since spring of last year, pay increases have outpaced still-high inflation, giving consumers more purchasing power.

Is the Fed expected to cut rates?

The blockbuster job and wage gains could make the Federal Reserve warier about cutting interest rates anytime soon. The Fed tentatively plans to lower rates three times this year but said this week that a March cut is unlikely because officials want to ensure a pandemic-related inflation spike has been tamed for the long term.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: A Now Hiring sign hangs in front of a Winn-Dixie grocery store on December 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The Labor Department announced that payrolls increased by just 210,000 for November, which is below what economists expected, though the unemployment rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

How does weather affect employment?

The January totals were expected to be skewed by some unusual crosscurrents. Cold, snowy weather in the Northeast and Midwest likely dampened employment in industries such as construction and restaurants, Goldman Sachs wrote in a research note.

A further decline was likely because unseasonably warm weather boosted employment in December, setting the stage for a pullback as temperatures returned closer to normal last month, Goldman said. All told, weather effects likely trimmed U.S. payrolls by about 50,000, the firm estimates.

At the same time, retailers, hotels and trucking companies brought on fewer holiday workers than usual late last year, prompting fewer layoffs in January and lifting employment on a seasonally adjusted basis. That likely swelled payrolls by about 100,000, Goldman figured, more than offsetting the weather-related hit.

Story continues

What is the hiring projection for 2024?

The bigger picture is that consumer spending and job growth are likely to slow substantially this year as lower- and middle-income households cope with high interest rates, record credit card debt, still-elevated inflation and dwindling COVID savings.

Moody’s Analytics expects the U.S. to add an average of 72,000 jobs a month, down from about 225,000 last year and 399,000 in 2022, as a post-pandemic burst in pent-up spending fades further.

Will there be layoffs in 2024?

Big Tech companies such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google have announced thousands of layoffs recently and some economists continue to predict a mild recession in 2024.

But most forecasters believe the nation will avoid a downturn. The same tech giants that are cutting workers in gaming and streaming are beefing up staffs for artificial intelligence and machine learning, says Ger Doyle, senior vice president of Experis, the tech hiring arm of staffing firm ManpowerGroup.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: January jobs report: 353,000 jobs added, unemployment at 3.7%