Economy shrinks ahead of interest rates decision - latest updates

Britain's economy shrank by 0.5pc in July, according to the ONS - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Britain’s economy shrank by much more than expected in July as strikes hit healthcare and education.

Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.5pc in July - the quickest pace in seven months - according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Economists had expected a contraction of 0.2pc ahead of the Bank of England’s decision next week on whether to raise interest rates to 5.5pc.

The economy had grown by 0.5pc in May when it rebounded following the extra bank holiday for the Coronation.

It comes a fortnight after the ONS admitted its previous assumptions about the UK economy were too gloomy after revising figures to add nearly 2pc to the size of the economy as of the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, in July, the IMF said it expects the UK economy to grow by 0.4pc this year, putting it ahead of Germany.

This week, the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, conceded that the UK had performed better than expected in its updated summer forecasts

The UK economy grew slightly in the second quarter of the year, expanding 0.2pc in the three months to June, having grown 0.1pc in the first three months to 2023.

08:16 AM BST

Redrow warns profits could halve this year amid housing downturn

Housebuilder Redrow has posted falling annual sales and profits and warned earnings could more than halve over the year ahead amid a “challenging and uncertain” property market.

The group posted a 4pc drop in underlying pre-tax profits to £395m for the year to July 2 as revenues dipped to £2.1bn from £2.1bn on a 5pc drop in home completions.

Its average private reservation rate per week for the year slumped to 0.46 down from 0.68 in 2022, while it said trading had worsened over the summer - with the reservation rate almost halving to 0.34 in the first 10 weeks of the new financial year.

Redrow cautioned that pre-tax profits are set to slump by up to 54pc in the year to next July - to between £180m and £200m - with revenues to fall to between £1.65bn and £1.7bn.

Redrow said: “Following the macroeconomic volatility of the last financial year, as we go into 2024 the market remains challenging and uncertain.”

Housebuilders have been hit hard by falling demand as soaring mortgage rates have had an impact on buyer finances.

Rivals such as Barratt Developments and Berkeley have also revealed the toll taken from the difficult market, with many in the sector resorting to increasing incentives to drum up demand.

Redrow is one of Britain's largest housebuilders - REUTERS/Phil Noble

08:12 AM BST

Reeves: Economy is hostage to Conservatives’ low growth trap

Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said:

Today is another dismal day for growth, and the British economy remains hostage to the Conservatives’ low growth trap that is leaving working people worse off. After thirteen years of instability, the Conservatives have left the British economy weaker and families having to cope with higher taxes, higher mortgages and higher food and energy bills.

08:05 AM BST

UK markets mixed as economy shrinks

The FTSE 100 has risen after figures showed Britain’s economy contracted by more than expected in July.

The UK’s blue-chip index, which benefits from falls in the pound, has gained 0.3pc to 7,518.59 while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 has slumped 0.2pc to 18,509.67.

07:57 AM BST

Pound falls as pressure grows to hold interest rates steady

The pound has fallen after the UK economy shrank in July as pressure grows on the Bank of England to hold interest rates at 5.25pc to avoid choking off growth.

Sterling has dropped by 0.4pc against the dollar toward $1.24 and has slipped by 0.2pc against the euro, which is worth more than 86p.

07:53 AM BST

Shrinking economy shows strikes must be resolved, says minister

A minister said industrial action had played a part in the UK economy contracting by 0.5pc in July.

Health minister Maria Caulfield highlighted that the ONS had recorded that “strike action has had an influence on the growth figures”.

She told Sky News:

Once again, it reinforces our message that we want to get the strike action resolved. But they did actually see growth in some sectors that is encouraging and our forecasts for future growth have recently been upgraded, and remain higher than some of our neighbouring countries such as Germany and France. So, yes, we are disappointed with today’s figures, there are reasons for that and strike action has not helped. But the forecasts then still remain positive in terms of the short-term future.

07:49 AM BST

Interest rates 'should hold steady rather than risking an overdose'

As the economy shrank 0.5pc in July, the Institute of Directors’ chief economist Kitty Ussher said:

July’s negative GDP data is consistent with our own surveys that show a worsening in the overall business environment around the middle of the year. Today’s data supports our call for the Bank of England to keep interest rates steady next week to give time for its medicine to work rather than risking an overdose. There were some one-off factors that constrained the economy in July, notably industrial action that reduced public sector output, and also wet weather that reduced retail sales and construction activity. However, neither of these factors explain other weaknesses such as in ICT, administrative services and manufacturing. Overall, today’s data should give the Bank of England pause for thought when it meets next week.

07:44 AM BST

Bank of England faces 'quite the sandstorm' ahead of interest rate decision

The Bank of England will decide next week whether to raise interest rates for a 15th consecutive time to 5.5pc.

The latest series of monthly growth figures hardly paint a clear picture for the Monetary Policy Committee:

It's quite the data sandstorm at the moment ahead of next week's MPC meeting https://t.co/8JgMDfXgMt — Simon French (@shjfrench) September 13, 2023

Two further points on the weak UK #GDP data (though neither much comfort)...



1. Q3 will be poor, but Q4 *should* be better (ie. no '#recession'), as #inflation falls further



2. we don't have monthly GDP for the #euro area, but if we did they could well be worse — Julian Jessop (@julianHjessop) September 13, 2023

07:39 AM BST

UK to 'fall well short' of Bank of England growth forecast, say economists

Britain’s economy could already be in recession and will struggle to hit growth forecast by the Bank of England after its sharp contraction in July, economists have warned.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said:

The 0.5pc month on month fall in real GDP in July could possibly mean that the mild recession we have been expecting has begun. Even so, with wage growth still uncomfortably strong, we suspect the Bank of England will still raise interest rates one final time next week, from 5.25pc to 5.5pc. These data suggest GDP growth in Q3 as a whole is likely to fall well short of the Bank of England’s 0.4pc quarter on quarter forecast. Even so, the strength of wage growth and the stickiness of core inflation (next update on this due next Wednesday) suggests to us the Bank will pull the interest rate trigger once more at the policy meeting next Thursday.

07:23 AM BST

Interest rates and inflation having 'more significant effect' on UK

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at asset manager Premier Miton, said:

The UK economy shrank much more than expected in July, with the services sector notably weak, which may be seen as good news by some, particularly the Bank of England ahead of their meeting to discuss interest rates, although the speed of the slowdown could be indicating that recession is around the corner. Either way, it does suggest that higher interest rates and sticky inflation are having a more significant effect on the economy. All eyes will be on the Bank for the announcement of the rate decision.

07:18 AM BST

Hunt: There are reasons to be confident about the future

After the economy shrank more than expected, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

Only by halving inflation can we deliver the sustainable growth and pay rises that the country needs. But there are many reasons to be confident about the future. We were among the fastest in the G7 to recover from the pandemic and the IMF have said we will grow faster than Germany, France, and Italy in the long term.

07:16 AM BST

Economy hit by NHS and teacher strikes

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said:

Our initial estimate for July shows that GDP fell; however, the broader picture looks more positive, with the economy growing across the services, production and construction sectors in the last three months. In July, industrial action by healthcare workers and teachers negatively impacted services, and it was a weaker month for construction and retail due to the poor weather. Manufacturing also fell back following its rebound from the effect of May’s extra bank holiday. A busy schedule of sporting events and increased theme park visits provided a slight boost.

07:13 AM BST

UK economy shrinks more than expected

The UK economy shrank by much more than expected in July as strikes hit healthcare and education.

Our economics reporter Melissa Lawford has the details:

Monthly UK real gross domestic product fell by 0.5pc in July, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This was a major swing from 0.5pc growth in June and exceeded the consensus expectation among economists of a 0.2pc monthly drop. July marked the first month since June 2022 when monthly GDP dropped across all three sectors. Services output fell by 0.5pc, production output fell by 0.7pc and construction output fell by 0.5pc. The data is the first monthly reading for the third quarter of the year and suggests that the economy could be at a new turning point. It follows a major revision to previous GDP numbers by the ONS, showing that the UK economy shrank less and bounced back faster during the pandemic than previously understood. Before, the ONS had said UK GDP at the end of 2021 was 1.2pc smaller than it was pre-lockdown. At the start of SEptember, the ONS said the economy was actually 0.6pc larger at this point than its pre-pandemic level. This dispelled the notion that the UK was the only G7 country that had failed to bounce back.

Our initial estimates show GDP fell 0.5% in July 2023:



▪️ services fell 0.5%

▪️ production fell 0.7%

▪️ construction fell 0.5%



➡️ https://t.co/qgYfmT6ulm pic.twitter.com/bb1cmreGL1 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 13, 2023

07:11 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for being with us. Britain’s economy shrank in July, official figures show, delivering a blow after a series of indications that the UK was doing better than previously expected.

Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.5pc in July, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

