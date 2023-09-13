Economy shrinks ahead of interest rates decision - latest updates

Britain's economy shrank by 0.5pc in July, according to the ONS - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Britain’s economy shrank by more than expected last month, official figures show, as businesses and households grappled with the impact of 14 consecutive interest rate rises.

Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.5pc in July - the quickest pace in seven months - according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Economists had expected a contraction of 0.2pc ahead of the Bank of England’s decision next week on whether to raise interest rates to 5.5pc.

The economy had grown by 0.5pc in May when it rebounded following the extra bank holiday for the Coronation.

It comes a fortnight after the ONS admitted its previous assumptions about the UK economy were too gloomy after revising figures to add nearly 2pc to the size of the economy as of the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, in July, the IMF said it expects the UK economy to grow by 0.4pc this year, putting it ahead of Germany.

This week, the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, conceded that the UK had performed better than expected in its updated summer forecasts

The UK economy grew slightly in the second quarter of the year, expanding 0.2pc in the three months to June, having grown 0.1pc in the first three months to 2023.

07:18 AM BST

Hunt: There are reasons to be confident about the future

After the economy shrank more than expected, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

Only by halving inflation can we deliver the sustainable growth and pay rises that the country needs. But there are many reasons to be confident about the future. We were among the fastest in the G7 to recover from the pandemic and the IMF have said we will grow faster than Germany, France, and Italy in the long term.

07:16 AM BST

Economy hit by NHS and teacher strikes

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said:

Our initial estimate for July shows that GDP fell; however, the broader picture looks more positive, with the economy growing across the services, production and construction sectors in the last three months. In July, industrial action by healthcare workers and teachers negatively impacted services, and it was a weaker month for construction and retail due to the poor weather. Manufacturing also fell back following its rebound from the effect of May’s extra bank holiday. A busy schedule of sporting events and increased theme park visits provided a slight boost.

07:13 AM BST

UK economy shrinks more than expected

The UK economy shrank by much more than expected in July as strikes hit healthcare and education.

Our economics reporter Melissa Lawford has the details:

Monthly UK real gross domestic product fell by 0.5pc in July, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This was a major swing from 0.5pc growth in June and exceeded the consensus expectation among economists of a 0.2pc monthly drop. July marked the first month since June 2022 when monthly GDP dropped across all three sectors. Services output fell by 0.5pc, production output fell by 0.7pc and construction output fell by 0.5pc. The data is the first monthly reading for the third quarter of the year and suggests that the economy could be at a new turning point. It follows a major revision to previous GDP numbers by the ONS, showing that the UK economy shrank less and bounced back faster during the pandemic than previously understood. Before, the ONS had said UK GDP at the end of 2021 was 1.2pc smaller than it was pre-lockdown. At the start of SEptember, the ONS said the economy was actually 0.6pc larger at this point than its pre-pandemic level. This dispelled the notion that the UK was the only G7 country that had failed to bounce back.

Our initial estimates show GDP fell 0.5% in July 2023:



▪️ services fell 0.5%

▪️ production fell 0.7%

▪️ construction fell 0.5%



➡️ https://t.co/qgYfmT6ulm pic.twitter.com/bb1cmreGL1 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 13, 2023

07:11 AM BST

Good morning

Britain’s economy shrank last month, official figures show, delivering a blow after a series of indications that the UK was doing better than previously expected.

Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.5pc in July, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

What happened overnight

Stocks fell Wednesday in Asia after a slide for technology stocks dragged Wall Street lower ahead of a key report on US inflation.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.3pc to 17,970.01 and the Shanghai Composite index sank 0.9pc to 3,109.88.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index shed 0.4pc to 32,656.85, while the Kospi in Seoul edged 0.2pc lower, to 2,532.69. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gave up 0.8pc to 7,146.40.

Wall Street stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors await key US consumer inflation data expected to influence the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.1pc lower at 34,645.99.

The Nasdaq dipped 1pc to finish at 13,773.61, while the broad-based S&P 500 also lost 0.6pc at 4,461.90.

The benchmark yield on 10-year Treasury was little changed at 4.28pc.

Asian shares were subdued after Wall Street wobbled overnight. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat while Tokyo’s Nikkei eased 0.2pc.

Australia’s resource-heavy shares lost 0.7pc, Chinese blue-chips were flat but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index moved 0.6pc higher.

