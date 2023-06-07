Econpile Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ECONBHD) investors are sitting on a loss of 75% if they invested five years ago

Some stocks are best avoided. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held Econpile Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ECONBHD) for half a decade as the share price tanked 76%. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 16% in a month. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Econpile Holdings Berhad made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade Econpile Holdings Berhad reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 18% for each year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 12% per year in the same time period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Ironically, that behavior could create an opportunity for the contrarian investor - but only if there are good reasons to predict a brighter future.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling Econpile Holdings Berhad stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 2.7% in the twelve months, Econpile Holdings Berhad shareholders did even worse, losing 5.3%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 12% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Econpile Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

