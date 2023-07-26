Econpile Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:ECONBHD) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 85% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Econpile Holdings Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.46 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Econpile Holdings Berhad's RM0.25 share price signals that it might be 46% undervalued

Analyst price target for ECONBHD is RM0.14 which is 69% below our fair value estimate

Does the July share price for Econpile Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ECONBHD) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM27.3m RM37.3m RM47.4m RM56.8m RM65.3m RM72.9m RM79.6m RM85.5m RM90.9m RM95.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 51.19% Est @ 36.90% Est @ 26.90% Est @ 19.90% Est @ 15.00% Est @ 11.57% Est @ 9.17% Est @ 7.49% Est @ 6.32% Est @ 5.49% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 13% RM24.2 RM29.4 RM33.1 RM35.3 RM36.0 RM35.7 RM34.6 RM33.0 RM31.1 RM29.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM322m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM96m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (13%– 3.6%) = RM1.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM1.1b÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= RM333m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM654m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.3, the company appears quite undervalued at a 46% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Econpile Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.133. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Econpile Holdings Berhad, we've compiled three additional items you should look at:

Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for Econpile Holdings Berhad that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does ECONBHD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Malaysian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

