U.S. markets open in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,403.50
    +14.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,909.00
    +77.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,002.75
    +47.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.30
    +12.70 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.70
    -1.25 (-1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.20
    -6.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.46
    +0.76 (+4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3902
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5420
    -0.0730 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,526.30
    -1,952.25 (-4.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.74
    +12.84 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.45
    +56.15 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,781.02
    +497.43 (+1.82%)
     

Ecopetrol S.A. obtains approval for a contingent line of credit for up to US$ 1,200 million

·2 min read

BOGOTA, Colombia, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) informs that by means of Resolution 1824 of July 30, 2021, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit authorized the execution of a contingent credit line ("Committed Credit Line") up to an amount of twelve hundred million dollars (US $ 1,200,000,000).

Ecopetrol Logo.
Ecopetrol Logo.

The proceeds from this facility may be used for general corporate purposes in the ordinary course of business, including the strengthening of Ecopetrol's liquidity position in case of eventual organic growth opportunities, risk mitigation in connection with unexpected fluctuations in oil prices, as well as to reduce specific refinancing needs in the coming years with flexibility and competitive borrowing costs.

The Committed Credit Line will be subscribed with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. New York Branch, Banco Santander, S.A., JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and The Bank of Nova Scotia, each participating with an amount of up to two hundred million dollars (US $ 200,000,000).

Under the Committed Credit Line, the banks commit to disburse funds when Ecopetrol requires it, under the terms and conditions previously agreed between the parties. This facility would only increase the Company's indebtedness levels at the time disbursements are made.

The Committed Credit Line will have a 2-year availability period for disbursements, starting on the signing date, subject to the following conditions: (i) principal payable at maturity (3 years from the agreement's date); (ii) an interest rate of 6-month LIBOR + 125 basis points; (iii) an up-front and structuring fee of 40 basis points; and (iv) a commitment fee of 37 basis points per year on the undisbursed principal during the availability period.

To obtain the Committed Credit Line, the Company complied with all the procedures and internal and external approvals required, including the corresponding authorization resolution by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit.

The Committed Credit Line is aligned with the Ecopetrol Group's comprehensive debt management strategy, guaranteeing financial flexibility in optimal market conditions. The amount and the conditions obtained confirm the confidence of the financial sector in the performance, soundness and business strategy of the Company.

Ecopetrol is the largest company in Colombia and one of the main integrated oil and gas conglomerates in Latin America, with more than 13,000 employees. It accounts for more than 60% of the hydrocarbon production in Colombia, and it owns the largest refineries and most of the country's oil-pipelines and multi-purpose pipelines network. It also participates in the commercialization of energy and in the distribution of gas. At the international level, Ecopetrol focuses on strategic basins on the American continent, with E&P operations in the United States (the Permian basin and the Gulf of Mexico), Brazil and Mexico. This press release contains statements relating to business prospects, estimates of operating and financial results, and Ecopetrol's growth prospects. All are projections, and therefore are based solely on management's expectations of the company's future and its continuous access to capital to finance its sales plan. Achieving these estimates in the future depends on its performance under given market conditions, regulations, competition, the performance of the Colombian economy and industry, and other factors; therefore, they are subject to change without prior notice.

For further details, please contact:

Head of Capital Markets
Tatiana Uribe Benninghoff
Phone: +571-234-5190
Email: investors@ecopetrol.com.co

Media Engagement (Colombia)
Alexandra Santamaria Molano
Phone: + 571-234-4329
Email: alexandra.santamaria@ecopetrol.com.co

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecopetrol-sa-obtains-approval-for-a-contingent-line-of-credit-for-up-to-us-1-200-million-301345948.html

SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are supposed to...grow. It's right there in the name. The problem is that growth can come in fits and starts. And sometimes, it comes with downturns in share prices. Those downturns can provide opportunities for investors who have a long-term perspective.

  • Can Last Year's Biggest Vaccine Stocks Crush the Market Again?

    Coronavirus vaccine stocks were the biggest investment theme of 2020. Since, two biotech companies -- Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and BioNTech -- actually have commercialized their vaccines. Let's take a look at where they're at with vaccine programs -- and whether they're on track to beat the market in the second half.

  • How GE Boosted Its Share Price by 700%

    General Electric's 1-for-8 reverse stock split is effective. Its shares open for trading Monday north of $100.

  • XPeng's stock rallies after record July delivery data, Nio's stock slips

    Share of Xpeng Inc. rallied 4.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported July deliveries that more than tripled from a year ago and rose 22% from the previous month, to mark a second-straight monthly record. Fellow China-based EV maker Nio Inc.'s stock slipped 0.2% ahead of the open, after July deliveries more than doubled from a year ago but slipped 1.9% from June. XPeng said late Sunday that it delivered 8,040 EVs in July, up 228% from a year ago and

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: American Express, GE, GlaxoSmithKline, Intel And More

    This weekend's Barron's offers investors an overlooked way to play the coming infrastructure surge. Other featured articles discuss how to find rising dividends, why some electric vehicle start-ups are in trouble and whether the shine is off big tech stocks after earnings. Also, see the prospects for a British pharmaceutical company, a travel recovery play, a recovering semiconductor leader, an industrial conglomerate and more. "Infrastructure Is on Its Way. Here's a Cheap Way to Play It" by Nic

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.

  • 2 Tech Stocks to Buy After Blowout Earnings Results

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported great earnings results recently, but upcoming catalysts indicate there's more growth ahead. Apple started to see a lift in sales a year ago after the pandemic sent everyone scrambling for new computers and tablets in order to remain productive at home. Apple reported a record for the quarter ended in June of $81 billion in revenue, up 36% year over year.

  • Here's the Best Cannabis Stock to Buy in August

    You won't find many of the best cannabis stocks listed on Robinhood's 100 most popular stocks list. Neither will you find many of these stocks becoming memes that are championed by online communities.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Near Highs, Square Makes Huge Deal; Li Auto, Tesla Rivals Report Strong Sales

    The market rally is near highs. Square made a huge deal. Tesla rivals Li Auto, Xpeng, Nio reported July sales.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Could These 5 Stocks Be Worth $500 Billion Decades From Now? Twitter Users Think So

    Twitter polls and questions can be interesting as they can provide investment ideas and due diligence. A larger reaction from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) users can also highlight which stocks have the highest number of responses and support a consensus. “What company is worth less than $10 billion today but you think could be worth $500+ billion in a few decades?” was a question posed by Brian Feroldi on Twitter recently. The account, with over 178,000 followers, got a ton of responses and shared t

  • The Top 50 Robinhood Stocks in August

    Whereas stock market volatility isn't every investors' cup of tea, it's the catalyst that's driven retail investors to put their money to work in the market. Online investing app Robinhood, which went public last week, has done a particularly good job of attracting new retail investors. Robinhood's platform offers a number of perks that retail investors enjoy.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

    Warren Buffett has steered Berkshire Hathaway to incredible success since taking over as CEO in 1965. The legendary investor's belief that it pays to be greedy when others are fearful has helped power the company's success, and putting that tenet to work could help elevate your own portfolio. It's almost impossible to predict when crashes will hit with a high level of consistency, but investors can dramatically improve their long-term performance by being ready to take action when volatility hits.

  • Allianz Slumps as Insurer Warns on Impact of U.S. Fund Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Allianz SE warned of a potentially material hit to its earnings after the U.S. Justice Department opened a probe into its Structured Alpha Funds, which are at the center of lawsuits in the wake of steep losses during the pandemic.Europe’s largest insurer slumped in Frankfurt trading after disclosing late Sunday that it received a “voluntary request for documents and information” from the DoJ and is cooperating with the probe, as well as with an investigation launched last year by

  • Square posts upbeat profits while also announcing $29 billion deal for Afterpay

    Square Inc.'s surprise release of its quarterly earnings report Sunday was its second-biggest news of the night, behind the announcement that it plans to purchase Australian buy-now pay-later company Afterpay Ltd. in a $29 billion all-stock deal.

  • Square to Buy Afterpay for $29 Billion to Tap Younger Users

    (Bloomberg) -- Square Inc., the digital-payments platform led by Twitter Inc. founder Jack Dorsey, agreed to buy Australian buy-now, pay-later company Afterpay Ltd. for $29 billion in its largest-ever acquisition.The all-stock offer values Afterpay shares at A$126.21 each, 31% higher than Friday’s closing price of A$96.66, the companies said in a statement. Still, that’s less than Afterpay’s February high of A$158.47. The stock jumped as much as 29% to A$125 in Sydney trading Monday.Square Buys

  • Analysts Just Made A Major Revision To Their New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Revenue Forecasts

    The analysts covering New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ( NYSE:EDU ) delivered a dose of negativity to...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Chinese Stocks Jump as Beijing Signals More Economic Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese equities rallied by the most in ten weeks as traders turned buyers of everything from baijiu producers to construction firms on expectations of increased support for the economy.The benchmark CSI 300 Index rose 2.6%, its best day since May 25. Consumer shares led gains, with Kweichow Moutai Co. and Wuliangye Yibin Co. adding at least 4.5%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index gained 1.1%.Monday’s move higher follows a much-watched Politburo meeting Friday, which was seen to i

  • Betting on Momentum? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Keep an Eye On

    General Grant understood that in life, momentum counts. He probably would not have phrased it that way, but his campaigns showed it – he always pushed forward, and turned any event toward meeting his long-term goals. He created momentum, and put it to his army’s service. Market investors can make use of that same pugilistic attachment to momentum. Find a stock that has been on a roll, whose fundamentals are strong, and keep with it – that’s the essence of momentum investing. It runs in the face