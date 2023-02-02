Ecora Resources had a 2022 "for the ages"
London, UK --News Direct-- Ecora Resources PLC
Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR, TSX:ECOR, OTCQX:ECRAF) CEO Marc Bishop Lafleche joins Proactive's Thomas Warner to discuss how the business performed during 2022, describing it as "one for the ages." Lefleche reveals what he believes investors can expect from the business during the coming year, explaining why he thinks 2023 will be a "very busy year."
