Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

Ecora Resources PLC
·4 min read
Ecora Resources PLC

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) has received notification of the following transaction by Mr. Marc Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer of Ecora.

On 6 February 2023, Mr. Bishop Lafleche via his pension fund acquired 25,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an approximate price of 146.6p per share. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Bishop Lafleche and persons closely associated with him is 299,978 Shares, representing 0.12% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Mr. Marc Bishop Lafleche

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Ecora Resources PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

146.6p

25,000

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

25,000

146.6p

e.

Date of the transaction

6 February 2023

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

Camarco

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating a sustainable future.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy. We will achieve this through building a diversified portfolio of scale over high quality assets that drives low volatility earnings growth and shareholder returns.

The mining sector has an essential role to play in the energy transition, with commodities such as copper, nickel and cobalt - key materials for manufacturing batteries and electric vehicles. Copper also plays a critical role in our electricity grids. All these commodities are mined and there are not enough mines in operation today to supply the volume required to achieve the energy transition.

Our strategy is to acquire royalties and streams over low-cost operations and projects with strong management teams, in well-established mining jurisdictions. Our portfolio has been reweighted to provide material exposure to this commodity basket and we have successfully transitioned from a coal orientated royalty business in 2014 to one that by 2026 will be materially coal free and comprised of over 90% exposure to commodities that support a sustainable future. The fundamental demand outlook for these commodities over the next decade is very strong, which should significantly increase the value of our royalty portfolio.

Ecora's shares are listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ECOR) and trade on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:ECRAF).

[1]This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738513/Ecora-Resources-PLC-Announces-Director-Share-Dealings-in-Company

