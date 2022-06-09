U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,130.50
    +16.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,002.00
    +113.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,675.25
    +59.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.10
    +8.60 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.94
    -0.17 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.20
    -5.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.09 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.00
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2517
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5950
    -0.6370 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,572.38
    +59.84 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    663.35
    +11.72 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.97
    -28.03 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

Ecosia gets a new look as it gears up for an era of green search

Natasha Lomas
·7 min read

More updates from not-for-profit climate action search engine Ecosia: It's given itself its first major branding refresh since launch back in 2009 at the same time as announcing a shift from 3-year to 20-year contracts for its tree planting projects -- idea being to ensure that the trees planted with profits from its search ads are "intergenerational" and can survive for the long haul.

Also today, the search engine said it's grown global usage to 20 million monthly active users -- up from 15M between mid 2019 and 2021 -- and is now serving half a billion searches each month. Usage of the search engine is highest in Germany, France, the U.K. and the U.S -- and Ecosia tells us it's looking to capitalize on the opportunities presented by a growing audience of climate aware, and often young, users.

Tree planting is a popular measure for combating CO2 emissions but the notion that humanity can simply plant its way out of the climate crisis has attracted a fair amount of scepticism. Poorly conceived tree planting projects have also been shown doing more harm than good as they can damage existing ecosystems and even reduce biodiversity. And, certainly, for reforestation projects to be credible rather than greenwashing there's a lot more that needs to happen than just digging a few holes in the ground and sticking saplings in them. So Ecosia's brand refresh looks like an attempt to not only brush up a rather dated look but also underscore that it's very much not one of the tokenistic greenwashers.

Its search ad profits have funded the planting of some 150 million trees to date -- and it touts high survival rates, noting its approach involves co-designing projects with local partners; use of local tree species (its portfolio consists of 900+ different species which includes 30+ on the endangered species list); and the monitoring of trees for a minimum of three years using satellite technology, geo-tagging, photographic evidence and field visits, to track survival.

The branding refresh flags this focus on tree biodiversity -- with 12 tree icons modelled on native species displayed in the product to spotlight the location of its projects.

Ecosia map of tree planting projects
Ecosia map of tree planting projects

Image credits: Ecosia

Ecosia also describes its projects as varied in scope, with a purpose that's tailored to the local community and ecosystem -- such as in India, where it works with an organisation run by women in West Bengal, called Soceo, to plant fruit trees that provide a reliable source of income for them and their families. Point being that trees will only survive in a context where they are valued by the local community.

The search engine recently appointed its first ever chief product officer, Michael Metcalf, who suggests technology to support and enhance its partnering process is in the works. "There are more innovations there to come," he told us, adding: "There are probably going to be technology stories there in the future as well in terms of how to better use technology and satellite imaging and things like that."

When asked about the problems linked to tree plantations he agrees monocultures do more harm than good -- but Ecosia emphasizes that the projects it supports are not creating plantations but are rather planting native tree species -- "with an approach that focuses on right tree, right place, to restore biodiversity hotspots", as it puts it.

"We're doing this all over the world with lots of organizations that are aligned with our values, and one of our values is biodiversity," Metcalf adds of its tree planting projects. "It's also making sure that they are working with community members so that the community is bought into the experience. You can just go plant trees on a hill in Africa, for example, it won't work. It's not sustainable."

Ecosia also isn't planting trees for carbon offsetting -- another measure that's frequently framed as climate action but has been extensively criticized as greenwashing.

"We're not selling trees to people who are trying to do offsets," emphasizes Metcalf. "We're investing in communities, we're investing in trees as a way to make a permanent change. And that's one of the reasons we've moved from a three year commitment to a 20 year commitment -- so it's different when you're in this for a financial gain... Because we have this really unique model where we basically are fuelling this impact team to go out there and plant trees."

The climate action opportunity

Ecosia has more developments in the works as it scales usage. This summer it'll be launching a Climate Pledge Rating which will see it apply a letter rating to 20 of the most-searched companies (including the likes of Amazon, Meta and Spotify) that will involve displaying a verdict on these organisations' commitment to climate action -- and could result in certain tech giants having their features ruffled.

Metcalf didn't have much detail on how the rating system will work but he said Ecosia is working with the Technische Universität Berlin to base the system off the open climate commitments of each company against the reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

He said the general idea is to encourage others to take more action to reduce their impact on the climate.

An existing Ecosia feature -- where the search engine displays a leaf icon alongside search results of "planet-friendly websites", to help its users make more sustainable choices -- has also been substantially expanded to include over 6,500 organizations, up from a few hundred per Metcalf.

That feature makes use of climate rating audits published by institutions such as B Corp Climate Collective, Hilfswerft, Economy for the Common Good, Climate Accountability Institute, according to an Ecosia spokesman.

Another incoming update Metcalf mentions is a (much requested) dark mode feature -- slated for launch this fall.

"The huge opportunity [in] front of us is to help guide our user base," he told TechCrunch. "We have a huge user base we know that they're interested in climate change. They're not all equally interested but they want to do something -- they've bothered to switch the browser, they've bothered to switch their search, they've bothered to download the app and install the extension so we know that there's an opportunity to do more with them. And to help educate them."

"We're going to keep doubling down on green search. And we're going to keep just really making our user experience better," he also told us. "I think the brand is the first step in that direction and the big preview here is we're the same company we were before but we see a big opportunity to have a greater impact. And that's what we want -- we want to really unleash a lot of the energy that's sitting there with our users. We have fantastic users. We know that they've got energy and so we really want to unleash that... We're 100% aligned with our users in the fact that we want to do more to address climate change and the climate crisis."

In a further step, Ecosia will shortly be launching a $250,000 fund to support Berlin-based businesses that raise awareness on environmental or climate issues or promote sustainable lifestyles.

It's not its first foray into funding other businesses to take climate friendly action: It recently announced it's started ploughing a portion of its profits into supporting green energy in its home market of Germany -- principally by investing millions of euros into Zolar's network of solar cell installers.

Last fall it also launched the €350 million WorldFund to back climate-focused startups -- and has gone on to invest in startups including plant-based steak startup Juicy Marbles; tree-planting fintech TreeCard; and cocoa-free chocolate alternative Qoa.

"We want to do more to address climate change and the climate crisis," added Metcalf. "We're still going to plant trees, we're still going to have great partnerships, we still have the WorldFund that's investing in climate negative companies but I think for me, as a product officer, what's exciting it we have a huge opportunity with tens of millions of users to do more.

"Search is a utility -- people go there, they type something in a box, there's some text, people click on ads every so often, hopefully we get the ads right and they go somewhere. But I think when we are able to sprinkle a little bit of green along that path, along the user's journey, and help make better decisions and educate them a bit I think that's the start of something much bigger and much more important."

World Fund is a new €350M climate VC fund incubated by green search engine Ecosia

Ecosia has started ploughing search ads profit into green energy

Recommended Stories

  • Faraday Future says it plans to open a Chinese factory by mid-decade

    Faraday Future said Wednesday during an investor presentation that it plans to open a factory in China as early as 2025, even as it faces a shortage of capital and an SEC investigation. The electric vehicle maker said it is scouting locations for a site to build its future vehicles and serve as a local headquarters for the Chinese market, according to an SEC filing Wednesday. While Faraday previously mentioned plans to expand into China, this is the first time the company has provided a few crumbs of detail.

  • Ministry of Defence acquires government's first quantum computer

    The Ministry of Defence is embarking on a year-long project into the possibilities of quantum computing.

  • Facebook's algorithm change in 2018 benefitted Republican groups, researchers say

    A 2018 change in Facebook’s algorithm resulted in significant boosts in engagement for local Republican groups, according to newly published research.

  • Plug Power To Build Large-Scale Hydrogen Plant In Europe; Is PLUG Stock A Buy?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Off-grid living beckons more than just hardy pioneer types

    More frequent power outages and utility grids' struggles to handle the severe weather events brought on by climate change have added to interest in disconnecting from the grid. “There’s a lot more interest in living off the grid now because energy is costing so much and there are so many problems with grids,” says author Sheri Koones, whose books about sustainable houses include “Prefabulous and Almost Off the Grid” (Abrams, 2012). There are also those who remain connected to the grid but try to power their homes independent of it.

  • Plug Power signs deal with Europe's second-largest port

    "I think people in power are really thinking through how to [not to be] dependent upon dictators' whims for their energy supply," says Plug chief executive Andy Marsh. "Energy and food is the heart of it."

  • Digitally-Driven Operations Enhance Industrial Sustainability and Performance

    by Chris Johnson

  • US solar companies weigh challenge to Biden pause on tariffs

    U.S. solar manufacturers say they are considering legal challenges after President Joe Biden declared a two-year pause for tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia. Biden also invoked the Defense Production Act on Monday as the White House moved to jumpstart solar installations that have been slowed or abandoned amid a Commerce Department inquiry into possible trade violations involving Chinese products. The White House said Biden's actions would boost an industry crucial to his climate change-fighting goals while not interfering with or shutting down the Commerce investigation.

  • Rich Nations May Fork Out Billions to Wean Indonesia Off Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- Ever since Indonesia accelerated plans last year to achieve carbon neutrality, a parade of climate envoys from developed nations has headed to the archipelago, offering assistance and financial aid in exchange for a commitment by the world’s biggest exporter of coal by weight to phase out coal power.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All Retai

  • In Iraq's marshes, herders long for water

    STORY: Iraq's historic southern marshes are drying up. Herders here say they’ve been watching water levels drop in recent months. ...and it's already affecting their animals. "This year the drought started around March. And until today, in May, there is nothing. Each day, the water goes down. This is scary, it is seriously dangerous. First of all, our water buffaloes are now getting ill." The marshlands of Mesopotamia are fed by the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, with an entire ecosystem in the area relying on water. But the U.N. says last year’s rainfall season was the second driest in four decades. Nature Iraq says the marshes’ water levels are lower this year compared to the same time last year. And the group fears salinity and pollution will keep rising, making it harder for herders to keep their animals healthy. The organization's Ayad Al-Asadi says buffaloes will stop drinking the water, forcing herders to move. "This drought will cause internal and external migration. It will cause internal migration from the centre of the marshes, where the water buffalo herders are, to the spine of the marshes, which is the Euphrates river. Why? Because they are looking for water that is less concentrated. Because in the marshes, water salinity has started to rise.” Climate change, pollution and upstream damming have kept Iraq trapped in a cycle of recurring water crises. "People are shattered. You see that when people sit down and talk, they are really worried and the problems they have do not have a solution. People are confused. Where should they go, what should they do?" Herders say if the water dries up completely, everybody will lose.

  • Bear cub spotted playing in sprinkler at Central Coast church

    State and local authorities caught up with the young black bear as it rested in a nearby yard.

  • Fighting bears fall from sheer mountain cliff, Spanish video shows. Only one survived

    A mother bear stands up against an aggressive male, protecting herself and her cub.

  • Elk leaves baby on Arizona doorstep — but ‘surprised homeowners’ did everything right

    “Mom left it there for ‘daycare’ in the early morning, and came back to pick it up after lunch,” officials said.

  • Extreme drought prompts closure of Joshua Tree trail to ensure water for bighorn sheep

    Bighorn sheep increasingly rely on an oasis spring in the Fortynine Palms Oasis hiking area as drought makes surface water more difficult to find.

  • The Time To Transform Our Energy Future Is Now

    by Brian Brickhouse

  • Gas drilling in Jeremy Hunt’s Surrey constituency gets government approval - live updates

    Cost of filling up average car hits £100 as petrol prices soar UK food supply 'vulnerable' after fertiliser factory closes permanently FTSE 100 drops 0.5pc ahead of ECB meeting Jeremy Warner: Boris needs a sophisticated recipe to save the economy - and himself Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Herbalife Nutrition Expands Commitment to Environmental Sustainability and Economic Empowerment With Plastic Bank Partnership

    LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /3BL Media/ — In commemoration of the upcoming World Oceans Day on June 8, 2022, premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, announced a two-year global respons...

  • Biden Under Pressure From Green Groups To Designate His First National Monument

    On the 116th anniversary of the landmark Antiquities Act, dozens of green groups are pressuring the administration to protect a unique landscape in West Texas.

  • New tropical threat being monitored in East Pacific

    AccuWeather RealVue™ satellite imagery shows clusters of thunderstorms just off the coast of Costa Rica and Nicaragua Wednesday morning, June 8. (AccuWeather). An area of warm water south of Mexico is being closely monitored by AccuWeather's team of tropical weather experts, as a new threat could emerge in the coming days. The East Pacific has been quiet since Hurricane Agatha's record-breaking landfall last month, but clusters of showers and thunderstorms near Central America could become the n

  • Shell subsidiary enters Texas residential power market, offers renewable electric plans

    Shell said entering the Texas electricity market aids the company's broader goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.