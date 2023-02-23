U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

EcoSynthetix to Host 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Conference Call

·2 min read

BURLINGTON, ON, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), today announced that it will release its 2022 fourth quarter and year end results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, after 5:00 pm ET. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call on Thursday, March 2, at 8:30 AM ET hosted by Mr. Jeff MacDonald, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Rob Haire, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:                                                   

Thursday, March 2, 2023

TIME:                                                   

8:30 AM Eastern Time

RAPIDCONNECT:                             

To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected into the conference call automatically:


https://bit.ly/3Y7dYBu  

DIAL IN NUMBER:                           

(416) 764-8659 or (888) 664-6392

REFERENCE NUMBER:                   

52875682

TAPED REPLAY:                                 

(416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541

REPLAY CODE:                                   

875682#


A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations Events page on the Company's website at www.ecosynthetix.com as well as at https://app.webinar.net/eo6lpx0pZ5q. The presentation will be accompanied by slides, which will be available on the webcast and via the Company's website. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to hear the webcast.

About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)
EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™ and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, paper and packaging, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and carbon footprint reduction. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

SOURCE EcoSynthetix Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/23/c1180.html

