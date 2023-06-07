EcoSynthetix's (TSE:ECO) investors will be pleased with their favorable 63% return over the last five years

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 30% in the last quarter. On the bright side the returns have been quite good over the last half decade. It has returned a market beating 63% in that time. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 52% decline over the last twelve months.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because EcoSynthetix made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years EcoSynthetix saw its revenue shrink by 4.7% per year. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a respectable 10%, compound, over that time. It's probably worth checking other factors such as the profitability, to try to understand the share price action. It may not be reflecting the revenue.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that EcoSynthetix shareholders are down 52% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 3.5%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 10%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Before spending more time on EcoSynthetix it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

