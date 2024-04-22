EcoSynthetix's (TSE:ECO) investors will be pleased with their stellar 102% return over the last five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. One great example is EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) which saw its share price drive 102% higher over five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 16% gain in the last three months.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

EcoSynthetix wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one would hope for good top-line growth to make up for the lack of earnings.

Over the last half decade EcoSynthetix's revenue has actually been trending down at about 5.2% per year. On the other hand, the share price done the opposite, gaining 15%, compound, each year. It just goes to show tht the market is forward looking, and it's not always easy to predict the future based on past trends. Still, we are a bit cautious in this kind of situation.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on EcoSynthetix's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that EcoSynthetix shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 51% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 15% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - EcoSynthetix has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

