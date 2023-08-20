ecotel communication ag (ETR:E4C) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in ecotel communication ag's (ETR:E4C) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for ecotel communication ag, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.09 = €8.3m ÷ (€117m - €24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, ecotel communication ag has an ROCE of 9.0%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 6.1% generated by the Telecom industry, it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ecotel communication ag compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering ecotel communication ag here for free.

So How Is ecotel communication ag's ROCE Trending?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 9.0%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 239%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 21%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

Our Take On ecotel communication ag's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what ecotel communication ag has. And a remarkable 290% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for ecotel communication ag (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

While ecotel communication ag isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

