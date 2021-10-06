U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

ECRI Announces Winners of 2021 Healthcare Supply Chain Award

·3 min read

Twelve U.S. health systems recognized for excellence in supply chain practices

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ECRI, an independent, nonprofit health services organization that provides technology solutions and evidence-based guidance to healthcare decision-makers worldwide, announces the winners of its tenth annual Healthcare Supply Chain Achievement Award. This annual award recognizes U.S. healthcare organizations for achieving excellence in overall spend management and adopting best practice solutions into their supply chain processes.

"In the midst of a global pandemic that created unprecedented patient safety and supply chain challenges, these twelve healthcare organizations stand out," says ECRI president and chief executive officer, Marcus Schabacker, MD, PhD. "We congratulate our members for adhering to supply chain best practices that have enabled them to deliver safe, high quality care."

The 2021 winners of ECRI's Healthcare Supply Chain Achievement Award include:

  • Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA*

  • Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, Lebanon, NH*

  • Erlanger Health System, Chattanooga, TN

  • Huntington Hospital, Huntington, CA*

  • LifeBridge Health, Baltimore, MD

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach, FL*

  • MultiCare Health System, Tacoma, WA

  • Northeast Georgia Health System, Gainesville, GA

  • Prisma Health, Greenville, SC

  • Steward Health Care System, Dallas, TX

  • UCHealth, Fort Collins, CO

  • University of Miami Health System, Miami, FL**
    *Two-time winner
    **Three-time winner

The Healthcare Supply Chain Achievement Award recognizes members of ECRI's portfolio of supply chain services who demonstrate exemplary utilization of services across the procurement lifecycle, including budgeting, benchmarking, technology assessment, and strategic development. As part of the selection process, ECRI evaluated candidates' 2021 spend management and market analytics efforts for capital medical devices, supplies, physician preference items, service contracts, and reagents.

More than 3,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems are members of ECRI's strategic sourcing and supply chain programs. ECRI has analyzed nearly $50 billion in supply and capital spend over the past year and has provided valuable guidance on COVID-19-related personal protective equipment and from both traditional and non-traditional suppliers.

"This year's winners are to be congratulated for consistently, effectively—and especially this year—creatively using data analytics, best practices, and leadership engagement to manage procurement processes," says Michael Argentieri, vice president of technology and safety, ECRI. "These organizations demonstrated heavy reliance on collaborative partnerships to help them navigate unprecedented challenges."

ECRI's integrated technology decision support solutions help healthcare organizations of all sizes and settings reduce clinical spend and enhance patient outcomes. To learn more about ECRI's Supply Chain Achievement Award winners, visit www.ecri.org, e-mail communications@ecri.org, or call (610) 825-6000, ext. 5891.

About ECRI
ECRI is an independent, nonprofit organization improving the safety, quality, and cost-effectiveness of care across all healthcare settings. With a focus on patient safety, evidence-based medicine, and health technology decision solutions, ECRI is respected and trusted by healthcare leaders and agencies worldwide. Over the past fifty years, ECRI has built its reputation on integrity and disciplined rigor, with an unwavering commitment to independence and strict conflict-of-interest rules.

ECRI is the only organization worldwide to conduct independent medical device evaluations, with labs located in North America and Asia Pacific. ECRI is designated an Evidence-based Practice Center by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. ECRI and the Institute for Safe Medication Practices PSO is a federally certified Patient Safety Organization as designated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) formally became an ECRI Affiliate in 2020.

Visit www.ecri.org and follow @ECRI_Org on Twitter

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecri-announces-winners-of-2021-healthcare-supply-chain-award-301394087.html

SOURCE ECRI

