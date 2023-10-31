ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd's (ASX:ECS) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

ECS Botanics Holdings (ASX:ECS) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 9.5% over the last month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study ECS Botanics Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ECS Botanics Holdings is:

2.2% = AU$491k ÷ AU$22m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.02 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of ECS Botanics Holdings' Earnings Growth And 2.2% ROE

It is hard to argue that ECS Botanics Holdings' ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 20%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Despite this, surprisingly, ECS Botanics Holdings saw an exceptional 31% net income growth over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then performed a comparison between ECS Botanics Holdings' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 31% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is ECS Botanics Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is ECS Botanics Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that ECS Botanics Holdings doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like ECS Botanics Holdings has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard will have the 1 risk we have identified for ECS Botanics Holdings.

