Are ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd's (ASX:ECS) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

ECS Botanics Holdings (ASX:ECS) has had a rough three months with its share price down 27%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study ECS Botanics Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ECS Botanics Holdings is:

1.2% = AU$248k ÷ AU$21m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.01 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of ECS Botanics Holdings' Earnings Growth And 1.2% ROE

It is hard to argue that ECS Botanics Holdings' ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 15%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. ECS Botanics Holdings was still able to see a decent net income growth of 19% over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing ECS Botanics Holdings' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 23% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about ECS Botanics Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is ECS Botanics Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

ECS Botanics Holdings doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Summary

Overall, we feel that ECS Botanics Holdings certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for ECS Botanics Holdings by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

