Ecuador to attract thousands of Digital Nomads from around the world

QUITO, Ecuador, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the framework of World Tourism Day, the Ministry of Tourism of Ecuador, Niels Olsen, officially presented the Digital Nomads campaign, in order to strengthen the Nomad Visa modality that has been in force since April this year.

Through this initiative, the Country of the Four Worlds opens its doors to digital nomads and/or teleworkers for two years to enjoy fascinating landscapes, comfortable and modern infrastructure as well as to be connected with an innovative business community while working remotely for foreign companies or their own.

At the event, Niels Olsen described the management undertaken since May 2021 and highlighted the figures that show the reactivation of the industry in the country. In addition, recognition was given to the creators of high-quality digital content who applied for the Ecuador Film Residency programme, presented in June this year.

Minister Olsen explained that in order to apply for the Nomad Visa, those interested must have a valid passport, a police record, proof of foreign source income of at least three basic unified salaries, medical insurance, and pay the processing fee of 460 dollars.

This is one of the country's international promotion strategies in addition to the Ecuador Film Residency programme. The programme was launched in June 2022 and in 54 days alone received more than 450 applications from content creators interested in participating and promoting the experiences that Ecuador has to offer.

With coordinated and joint work, the National Government continues to promote Ecuador to the world in order to increase the arrival of travellers who contribute more resources to the national economy, on the right path to reactivation.

To learn more about the Nomad Visa, go to:

https://ecuador.travel/es/nomad-visa/

Ecuador Film Residency

Ecuador Film Residency is a program that opens the doors of the amazing country to filmmakers, content creators and influencers so that they can travel around Ecuador, record their best experiences in photographs, videos and journalistic material. During its first edition the country received more than 450 applications to the program, from locals and from the United States, Europe and Latin American countries, such as Chile, Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, among others.

