Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook 2022 - Industry to Reach $10 Billion by 2026
Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the Q2 2022 B2C Ecommerce Survey, the market in Ecuador is expected to grow by 18.58% on an annual basis in 2022. The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in Ecuador promises to be attractive .
The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.99% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$5.4 billion in 2021 to reach US$10.0 billion by 2026. This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Ecuador.
It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Ecuador.
Scope
Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis
Ecuador User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators
User Statistics
Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate
B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita
GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis
Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
Retail Shopping ( breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)
Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)
Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)
Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)
Healthcare and Wellness
Technology Products and Services
Other segments
Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel
Platform to Consumer
Direct to Consumer
Consumer to Consumer
Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel
Aggregator App
Direct to Consumer
Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
Website Based
Live Streaming
Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
Cross Border
Domestic
Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
Mobile
Desktop
Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System
iOS/macOS
Android
Other Operating Systems
Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City
Tier 1
Tier 2
Tier 3
Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
Credit Card
Debit Card
Bank Transfer
Prepaid Card
Digital & Mobile Wallet
Cash
Other Digital Payment
Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics
Market Share by Age Group
Market Share by Income Level
Market Share by Gender
Reasons to buy
In-depth Understanding of B2C Ecommerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2017-2026). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.
Insights into Opportunity by B2C Ecommerce Categories: Get market dynamics by sales channel to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.
Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key B2C ecommerce verticals.
Insights into Opportunities across key B2C verticals: Retail shopping, travel & hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products & services.
Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate a B2C ecommerce strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the B2C ecommerce industry.
Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key B2C ecommerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.
