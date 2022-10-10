U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook 2022 - Industry to Reach $10 Billion by 2026

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2022 B2C Ecommerce Survey, the market in Ecuador is expected to grow by 18.58% on an annual basis in 2022. The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in Ecuador promises to be attractive .

The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.99% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$5.4 billion in 2021 to reach US$10.0 billion by 2026. This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Ecuador.

It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Ecuador.

Scope

Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Ecuador User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

  • User Statistics

  • Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

  • B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

  • GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Retail Shopping ( breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

  • Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

  • Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

  • Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

  • Healthcare and Wellness

  • Technology Products and Services

  • Other segments

Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

  • Platform to Consumer

  • Direct to Consumer

  • Consumer to Consumer

Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App

  • Direct to Consumer

Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Website Based

  • Live Streaming

Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Cross Border

  • Domestic

Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Mobile

  • Desktop

Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

  • iOS/macOS

  • Android

  • Other Operating Systems

Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

  • Tier 1

  • Tier 2

  • Tier 3

Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Credit Card

  • Debit Card

  • Bank Transfer

  • Prepaid Card

  • Digital & Mobile Wallet

  • Cash

  • Other Digital Payment

Ecuador B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

  • Market Share by Age Group

  • Market Share by Income Level

  • Market Share by Gender

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of B2C Ecommerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2017-2026). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

  • Insights into Opportunity by B2C Ecommerce Categories: Get market dynamics by sales channel to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.

  • Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key B2C ecommerce verticals.

  • Insights into Opportunities across key B2C verticals: Retail shopping, travel & hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products & services.

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate a B2C ecommerce strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the B2C ecommerce industry.

  • Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key B2C ecommerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gtibr2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


