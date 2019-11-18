Ecuador Bonds Fall After Moreno’s Reform Package Voted Down

(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s dollar bonds tumbled after Congress rejected a reform bill presented by President Lenin Moreno as part of a $4.2 billion financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

Ecuador dollar sovereign bonds were the worst performing in emerging markets on Monday, with debt maturing in 2028 declining for a ninth day, sinking almost 7 cents on the dollar to 80 cents in New York trading Monday. The extra yield investors demand to hold Ecuador debt over U.S. Treasuries widened 189 basis points to 10.42 percentage points, according to J.P Morgan indexes.

The reform proposal, which included an increase in corporate taxes, was rejected by 70 of 133 lawmakers on Sunday with just 32 votes in favor and 31 abstentions. Moreno, in a nationwide television and radio address, vowed to submit a new fast-track bill on Nov. 19.

“I’m surprised that those who say that they defend the poorest now defend the rich,” he said, referring to lawmakers who had voted against the tax increases.

Moreno, who took office in 2017 and pivoted to the center-right after campaigning from the left, is struggling to push through measures to comply with the IMF program. Violent protests in early October forced him to backtrack on a plan to scrap fuel subsidies.

The stakes are high.

“The inconvenient reality is that if Ecuador loses IMF support, then they lose market access,” Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America fixed income strategy at Amherst Pierpont Securities, wrote in a note.

Voted Down

Legislators allied with Moreno’s predecessor and estranged political mentor, Rafael Correa, and indigenous party Pachakutik voted against the reform package as a rejection of the IMF accord. Others had challenged the breadth of the measures, which included issues from student debt to mining policy and central bank autonomy, and the short time-frame to discuss its more than 400 articles.

The bill aimed to raise more than $700 million, largely through a gradual increase in the corporate income tax for most companies over the next three years.

The new bill will focus on taxes, leaving out other elements like central bank reform, Moreno said.

His recent actions have shown that he is willing to stake his presidency on fulfillment of the IMF agreement. Still, that may not be enough.

“I’m skeptical of the ability to get a bill passed on tax increases alone and without any of the other elements that would have made it palatable” for some legislators, said Jose Hidalgo, head of think tank CORDES in Quito. “The essential question now becomes whether Ecuador can obtain the remaining disbursement of $500 million planned for the end of the year.”

