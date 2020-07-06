(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador reached a preliminary agreement with some of its largest bondholders to restructure $17.4 billion in outstanding debt, the government said in a statement.

The nation intends to exchange 10 existing bonds maturing between 2022 and 2030 for three new notes due in 2030, 2035, and 2040, reducing the average coupon rate to 5.3%, according to the statement. The plan still needs to be approved by a share of the remaining bondholders.

Funds managed or advised by AllianceBernstein, Ashmore Group Plc, BlackRock Inc., BlueBay Asset Management LLP and Wellington Management Company LLP were among those supporting the deal, according to the ministry. Discussions continue with other bondholder groups.

“With this, we’re freeing up $16 billion over the coming 10 years,” said President Lenin Moreno via Twitter. The terms of the new bonds are expected to provide Ecuador with significant liquidity relief to recover from the current crisis, the finance ministry added.

Under the previous administration of Rafael Correa, found guilty of corruption in April, the former OPEC member defaulted in 2008 and then began to aggressively sell debt when the price of crude oil declined sharply. A further plunge of crude prices amid the Covid-19 crisis, which has hit Ecuador among the hardest in the world, forced it to ask creditors to consent to a suspension of debt payments while the government negotiated a deal with them as well as the International Monetary Fund.

“The result is much more positive for Ecuador than I’d expected,” said Santiago Mosquera at Analytica Investments in Quito. “Interest rates and coupon payments are low, which is what Ecuador needed.”

