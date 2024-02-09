Ecuador’s Tax Hike Clears Final Hurdle, Igniting Bond Rally
(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s value-added tax will rise three percentage points to 15%, a win for new President Daniel Noboa as he seeks to address fiscal and public security threats. The South American nation’s bonds rallied.
While a majority of Congress had opposed the increase, opponents failed to muster the two-thirds vote necessary to override Noboa’s veto of an attempt to exclude the VAT from a tax package. Critics of the measure included lawmakers of the left-wing Citizen Revolution party, the largest bloc in congress.
Noboa is contending with a deficit that roughly tripled to $5 billion in 2023 from a year earlier while also ramping up spending to fight a war on drug gangs. A higher VAT is a key measure to seek a new financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund.
Ecuador bonds jumped to a session high after the news. Notes due in 2040 rose 2 cents to 42.2 cents on the dollar, the highest in a year, according to indicative pricing data collected by Bloomberg. Dollar bonds due in 2030, meantime, rose 2 cents to 57.8, also a one-year high.
It’s the fourth fast-track economic bill Noboa has been able to pass since he took office late November, elected for a brief 18-month term to replace former President Guillermo Lasso.
