Eczema Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 4.36 Billion, 42% of the Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The eczema therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.36 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the report projects that the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by indications (atopic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). This report covers market trends, vendor analysis, and growth opportunities to improve your business. Download a Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Eczema Therapeutics Market 2022-2026

Eczema Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

North America will lead the eczema therapeutics market during the forecast period. This region will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as favorable reimbursement policies, growing partnerships of key vendors with contract research organizations in emerging markets, and high smart healthcare expenditure. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The US is the key country for the eczema therapeutics market in North America.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

The atopic dermatitis segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Atopic dermatitis is a chronic, highly pruritic inflammatory skin disorder and is one of the most common skin diseases in children. It usually onsets in childhood and often gets milder or disappears by adulthood. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as a strong pipeline landscape, with several promising product candidates in various stages of clinical development.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions- Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Eczema Therapeutics Market: Driver and Trend

The high prevalence of atopic dermatitis is driving the global market growth. There is a high prevalence of eczema across the world. Eczema can be caused by several factors, including exposure to allergens such as skin irritants such as household cleaners, some fabrics, or soaps; peanuts, pollen, or pet dander; stress; dry skin; and infections. A large patient pool presents significant opportunities for the growth of the market. Asia has a huge patient population with atopic dermatitis, with India, China, and Japan being the top revenue contributors.

Story continues

Business strategies are a key trend in the market. Vendors are implementing different strategies to expand their product portfolio, especially over the last five years. They are deploying different business strategies such as technology partnerships and M&A to expand their market presence and sales. Such strategies will help them increase their profit margins. For instance, in September 2020, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. entered into a multi-program strategic collaboration with Sanofi to develop and commercialize its first-in-class protein degrader therapy targeting IRAK4 in patients with immune-inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis. Such initiatives will support the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Now for detailed information about market dynamics

Related Reports

Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market by Drug Class and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market share is expected to increase to USD 3.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.76%. This report extensively covers market segmentations by drug class (cholinesterase inhibitors, N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonists, and other drug class) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics market share is expected to increase by USD 1.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.97%. This report extensively covers segmentation by route of administration (oral and parenteral) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Eczema Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alliance Pharma Plc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Co Inc, Bayer AG, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Incyte Corp., LEO Pharma AS, Lupin Ltd., Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Indication

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Indication

5.3 Atopic dermatitis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Contact dermatitis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Other indication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Indication

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

10.4 Alliance Pharma Plc

10.5 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

10.6 AstraZeneca Plc

10.7 Bausch Health Co Inc

10.8 Bayer AG

10.9 Eli Lilly and Co.

10.10 LEO Pharma AS

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

10.12 Sanofi SA

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Eczema Therapeutics Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eczema-therapeutics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-36-billion-42-of-the-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301684840.html

SOURCE Technavio