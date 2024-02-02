Ed Ainscough Bought 15% More Shares In Lunnon Metals

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8) MD & Director, Ed Ainscough, recently bought AU$76k worth of stock, for AU$0.30 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 15%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lunnon Metals

The Non-Executive Director Ashley McDonald made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$100k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.00 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.29. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Lunnon Metals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around AU$0.41. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Lunnon Metals

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Lunnon Metals insiders own 8.0% of the company, worth about AU$5.0m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lunnon Metals Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Lunnon Metals stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lunnon Metals. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Lunnon Metals has 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

