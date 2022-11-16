U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

·1 min read
Ed Ditmire Joins Stellantis as Head of Investor Relations

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 16, 2022 – Stellantis N.V. today announced that Ed Ditmire has joined the company as Head of Investor Relations, reporting to Richard Palmer, Chief Financial Officer, effective Dec. 1, 2022. Andrea Bandinelli will take on a new position within Stellantis to be announced later.

“Ed’s trusted relationship with the investment community, especially in the U.S. market, will help drive our investor engagement as we execute Dare Forward 2030, our long-term strategic plan,” said Richard Palmer, Stellantis CFO. “We are delighted to welcome him on our journey as we transform into a sustainable mobility tech company. I also want to thank Andrea for his contributions and wish him the best in his next role.”

Ed Ditmire joins Stellantis from Nasdaq, Inc. where he led investor relations for nearly 10 years. Previously, he worked in sell-side equity research for various firms.

Ed Ditmire has a bachelor’s in economics from Rutgers University (New Jersey, U.S.), an MBA from the University of Notre Dame (Indiana, U.S.) and is a CFA Charterholder.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the worlds leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and todays customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA   +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.comValérie GILLOT +33 6 83 92 92 96 – valerie.gillot@stellantis.com

Nathalie ROUSSEL  +33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com

 

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com

 

