U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,873.25
    +65.15 (+1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,505.92
    +575.84 (+1.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,467.98
    +162.74 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.33
    +34.14 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.65
    +0.98 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.50
    +25.90 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    +0.54 (+2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0624
    +0.0100 (+0.95%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5800
    -0.1400 (-3.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2066
    +0.0155 (+1.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3090
    -1.0830 (-0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,816.71
    -28.26 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.63
    +1.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.50
    +66.05 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Ed Fleischmann, CEO and Managing Director of Edenred USA, has been named to Bloomberg Línea's Top 100 Most Influential Latinos List

·4 min read

Industry-leading services and payments provider Edenred celebrates Mr. Fleischmann's accomplishments and expansion of the Edenred USA family

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edenred USA is pleased to announce that Ed Fleischmann, CEO and Managing Director of Edenred USA, has been named to Bloomberg Línea's Top 100 Most Influential Latinos list, where the most notable leaders in the Latino community across the globe are recognized for their accomplishments and contributions as well as the driving force for creating wealth and cultural trends.

Edenred Benefits is a leading corporate mobility provider in the United States. (PRNewsfoto/Edenred Benefits)
Edenred Benefits is a leading corporate mobility provider in the United States. (PRNewsfoto/Edenred Benefits)

Ed Fleischmann is a notable leader in the Latino community recognized for his accomplishments and contributions.

"Being part of this exclusive list provides me with the opportunity to continue promoting the values of our culture. The contributions of the Latino community extend far beyond the economic realm and the Latino culture has a huge impact on the world, from its language to its art and literature", says Ed Fleischmann.

As the CEO and Managing Director of Edenred USA, Mr. Fleischmann has overseen the 2020 US launch of Ticket Restaurant®a prepaid meal card benefit and an Edenred global flagship solution. Already being used in 35 countries and addresses employee health and nutrition needs, Ticket Restaurant® is a program designed for employers to subsidize employee meals at local eateries, restaurants, grocery stores, and through food delivery apps. Also, under the leadership of Mr. Fleischmann, the U.S. business unit launched Lifestyle Spending Accounts, a benefit that helps support your employee's general health and well-being. With what Edenred USA has to offer for benefits, organizations such as Amazon, Harvard University, New York State, and more have signed on to enhance their benefit packages with best-in-class products and service to their employees.

In 2022, Edenred USA burst into the US fleet and mobility scene with Edenred Essentials, a modern fleet solution which empowers fleets to deliver more, remove barriers limiting their productivity, and unlock the true power of their businesses, positioning them for future success. Backed by 50 years of experience servicing 900,000 clients globally, this new-to-the-US solution supports all the needs of a modern fleet, including fuel, EV charging, in-store purchases, and many other day-to-day payment needs. Edenred Essentials also offers a cashback rewards program. By partnering with Visa, fleets will be able to expand their savings by having access to thousands of gas stations across the country.

Mr. Fleischmann is a talented, incomparable CEO, and he has a proven, entrepreneurial track record. Mr. Fleischmann has held successful international leadership roles in Japan, Europe, and Brazil and speaks several languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese and German.

Additionally, he has broad work experience in several industries such as Government, Financial Services, and Public Transport. His prior experience includes driving digital and data transformation, as well as serving as an expert in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart Cities.

Mr. Fleischmann has been in his current position as CEO and Managing Director of Edenred USA since 2019.

"I'd like to thank Bloomberg for recognizing my efforts and for giving me the chance to be part of this prestigious list as well as our employees at Edenred USA, says Ed Fleischmann. Their hard work, support, and belief in our best-in-class products and service has been tremendous and I'm looking forward to working together so we can continue to expand our business."

About Edenred

Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting over 50 million users and 2 million partner merchants in 45 countries via more than 900,000 corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking, and commuter solutions), incentives (such as gift cards, employee engagement platforms) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).

True to the Group's purpose, "Enrich connections. For good.", these solutions enhance users' well-being and purchasing power. They improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products, and softer mobility.

Edenred's 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient, and more responsible every day.

In 2020, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed close to €30 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms, and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, CAC 40 ESG and MSCI Europe.

The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.E., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.

For more information:

Edenred: www.edenredbenefits.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ed-fleischmann-ceo-and-managing-director-of-edenred-usa-has-been-named-to-bloomberg-lineas-top-100-most-influential-latinos-list-301715572.html

SOURCE Edenred Benefits

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla stock falls after Model Y, Model 3 price cuts in China

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Tesla following the slashing of prices for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    ZIM (ZIM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Where Will Rivian Automotive Stock Be in 1 Year?

    When Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public in November 2021, it claimed it could produce 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in 2022. But last March it halved that target to 25,000 amid persistent supply chain constraints.

  • WWE stock halted on news of McMahon’s return

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the halting of WWE stock following news that Vince McMahon has returned to the company.

  • Enterprise (EPD) Rewards Unitholders With Distribution Hike

    Apart from the distribution hike, Enterprise Products (EPD) is also repurchasing shares for returning capital to unit holders.

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

    Does the January share price for iQIYI, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IQ ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Morgan Stanley defends Apple stock, citing overblown demand concerns

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Morgan Stanley analyst’s defense against Apple stock.

  • Warren Buffett's Biggest Buying Spree in the 21st Century Came With an Interesting Twist

    Warren Buffett and his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) spent more money buying stocks in 2022 than they did in any other year of the 21st century (and maybe ever), according to filings from the Securities and Exchange Commission. While we won't know the final tally for the year until the fourth-quarter numbers are published, through the first three quarters, Berkshire Hathaway spent over $66 billion on equities. Interestingly, Berkshire Hathaway did the large majority of its buying early in the year, purchasing more than $51 billion of stocks in the first quarter.

  • Zacks Market Edge Highlights: APLE, MAC, NEXA, T, MMP

    APLE, MAC, NEXA, T, MMP have been highlighted in this Market Edge article.

  • Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

    The billionaire investor tells TheStreet that a new scandal will soon rock the cryptocurrency industry.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Should You Sell Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Investment management company LVS Advisory, a New York City-based full-service investment firm, recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The defensive portfolio of the fund gained 3.8% (net of all fees and expenses) for the full year. It outperformed its benchmark, Barclays High-Yield Bond Index, by 15.2%. […]

  • Now That Tesla Is at a Two-Year Low, Is This a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity to Buy?

    Given the widespread fears that a global recession is looming, investors worry that demand for Tesla's electrical vehicles will decline substantially.

  • What's Going on With The Trade Desk Stock?

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) delivered revenue growth well above industry averages in its most recent quarter. This video will highlight the major themes around The Trade Desk stock. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan.

  • Cathie Wood Sells 99% of Silvergate Stake as Customers Flee

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Cathie Wood’s funds sold virtually all of its shares in Silvergate Capital Corp. after the cryptocurrency-focused bank announced that it was forced to sell assets at a steep loss as customers pulled out most of their deposits during the fourth quarter.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 Evid

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ( NYSE:HPE...

  • 3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in January

    Lazard (NYSE: LAZ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and NiSource (NYSE: NI) don't have much in common other than they are all U.S. companies that are a little bit underappreciated. Investment firm Lazard and utility company NiSource are perhaps not as widely known to some investors, so it's not surprising that they might trade below 19 times forward earnings.

  • Why Blackstone Stock Tumbled Nearly 19% in December

    Shares of Blackstone (NYSE: BX) plunged 18.9% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The biggest factor weighing on shares of the leading alternative asset manager was a surge in redemption requests at its non-traded REIT, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT). Blackstone started tapping into the retail investor market in 2017 when it launched BREIT to provide high-net-worth investors access to institutional quality private real estate investments.

  • Amazon layoffs: ‘We still like the stock,’ analyst says

    JMP Securities Equity Research Analyst Nick Jones joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the tech sector, Amazon's wave of layoffs, and the performance of Etsy stock.&nbsp;