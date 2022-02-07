U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

Ed-tech startup Invact Metaversity seed-funded by 70+ global entrepreneurs; valued at $33 million

·2 min read

Marquee investors across sectors and geographies invest in metaverse based ed-tech platform

SAN FRANCISCO and BANGALORE, India, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- More than 70 top global corporate leaders and founders of unicorns have come together to fund Invact Metaversity, a cutting-edge start-up at the intersection of education and metaverse. Invact Metaversity has been at the forefront in working on the Metaverse concept which has been increasingly in the limelight over the past few months for the potential that it has in transforming new age business ventures from education to entertainment.

Manish Maheshwari and Tanay Pratap
Manish Maheshwari and Tanay Pratap

The tech world has been abuzz with mentions of Metaverse and investors across the globe scouting for opportunities to invest in this future of tech. Known to bring in a convergence of two ideas that have been around for many years: virtual reality and digital second life, Invact Metaversity is working towards bringing the benefits of this emerging concept to the world of education.

People who have believed in the company's vision and invested in it include global leaders from Microsoft, Meta (previously, Facebook), Coinbase, Google, Twitter, Uber, Amazon, Softbank, World Bank, Ford Foundation, Qatar Foundation, McKinsey, Spotify, GoJek, LinkedIn, Notion, Disney and many more.

Top business leaders & educators also joined the round which included Kishore Biyani (Future Group), T.V. Mohandas Pai (Manipal Global Education), Dr. Ritesh Malik (Plaksha), and Kirthiga Reddy (former Facebook India head).

The list also includes impressive new-age entrepreneurs from top startups like Zilingo, Zerodha, Razorpay, Sheroes, Snapdeal, Koo, CARS24, Bounce, Leap Finance, Suki, etc.

Commenting on the fundraise Manish Maheshwari, Founder & CEO - Invact Metaversity, said, "I am overwhelmed by the faith that the investors have shown in our company's vision to make education available to everyone immersively at a price they can afford."

Speaking of the seed funding, Tanay Pratap, Founder & CTO, said, "The hardware is cheaper, the network is ubiquitous, and the world is getting ready for a more immersive experience in work and otherwise. Education is ripe to be disrupted with Invact Metaversity."

With virtual lives playing an equally important role as physical realities, the idea of Metaverse would dominate all aspects of living. Invact Metaversity is clearly a fast-emerging leader in the Metaverse world and with more than 70 tech and entrepreneurial brains associated with it, is all set to rule the ed-tech space in the future.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ed-tech-startup-invact-metaversity-seed-funded-by-70-global-entrepreneurs-valued-at-33-million-301476286.html

SOURCE Invact Metaversity


Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/07/c3419.html

