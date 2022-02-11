U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,418.64
    -85.44 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,738.06
    -503.53 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.15
    -394.49 (-2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.15
    -21.02 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    +4.02 (+4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.60
    +23.20 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    -0.0080 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    -0.0760 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4100
    -0.6200 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,359.80
    -1,571.89 (-3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.62
    -23.33 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

EDAC FOUNDATION will launch EDAC Coin the 28th of February

EDAC Foundation
·1 min read
EDAC Foundation
EDAC Foundation

Miami, FL, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDAC FOUNDATION presents its ICO, taking place at PINKSALE.FINANCE on February 28Th.


Picture made by EDAC©

EDAC FOUNDATION is proud to bring the Initial Coin Offering to PINKSALE for the first time.

The ICO will consist of a fair launch starting the 28th 21.30 CET.

More details about the event -

The price will depend on the demand because it’s like an auction. The fair launch uses an algorithm which tends to benefit the first to subscribe tokens.

Investors can subscribe to the tokens in PINKSALE, using the Ethereum network and wallets like Metamask or Trust wallet.

EDAC is the tokenization of mining power. Token holders can contribute to the process of securing PoW blockchain networks while benefiting from the block rewards directly with EDAC.

How does EDAC work?

The process is as follows:

EDAC tokens are sold and used to buy hashrate power, i.e. through rigs. This power generates mining rewards. The net income (around 50% of all ETH rewards) is used to buyback EDAC coins, which will immediately be burnt. This constant demand and decreasing supply should impulse EDAC price to new All-Time Highs. When an ATH is reached (not before), up to a 0.5% of token supply can be sold to buy new mining capacity, conforming a virtuous circle of returns.


“EDAC is an opportunity to take advantage from the crypto mining activity, while you benefit from the Ethereum performance, and while you receive bitcoins for free in your wallet”

Alex Costin Serbanoiu - EDAC CEO

Important Links:

Website: https://edac.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/edactoken

Telegram: https://t.me/edac_io

CONTACT: Media Contact: ALEX COSTIN, CEO info@edac.io


Recommended Stories

  • Intel launches blockchain chip to tap crypto boom

    The chip will ship later this year and the first customers include Block Inc, the Jack Dorsey-led firm that recently changed its name from Square Inc to highlight its growing focus on the blockchain. Blockchains serve as public ledgers that keep records of transactions on a network of computers and have grown in prominence in recent years. Intel said its chip is an energy-efficient "accelerator" designed to speed up blockchain tasks that require huge amounts of computing power and thereby consume a lot of energy.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Computer Networking Group Weakens Amid Tech Volatility

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Ads in the streaming era are increasingly like the 'last gas station for the next 300 miles'

    For the thousands of Americans turning on their brand-new televisions to watch the Super Bowl or the Olympics, an advertisement will be the very first thing they see on their home screen, placed right alongside input and connectivity options.

  • Tesla’s chief designer says Apple’s iPhone and car are ‘nothing to look forward to’

    Apple products are ‘just a slight refinement on the same thing’ and ‘inspirationally ... hard to get super motivated by’ said Franz von Holzhausen

  • Apple to update AirTag trackers after fear they are being used to stalk people

    Apple will update its AirTag item trackers amid fears they are being used to stalk people. The small tracking pucks were released last year, and are intended to be attached to lost objects, so that they can be easily located using a phone. Apple did include a range of features at launch, intended to address those fears.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? 2022 Guidance Soothes Worries Amid Buyback Hopes

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Twilio Gains as Profit Outlook Removes Question Over Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Twilio Inc. addressed Wall Street’s concerns about its lack of profitability, removing a key shadow as it ramps up competition with Salesforce.com Inc. and Adobe Inc.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveU.S. Warns of Risk That Russia Attacks Ukraine Next WeekU.S. Stocks Extend Losses on Tensions Over Ukraine: Markets WrapThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownAn announcement on Wednesday that

  • Intel Launches Crypto Mining Initiative; Argo, Block to Get First Chips This Year

    The chipmaking giant is ramping up its crypto mining offerings with a line-up of energy-efficient accelerators.

  • Xiaomi founder Lei Jun vows to challenge Apple with sharpened focus on the global high-end smartphone market

    Chinese tech giant Xiaomi Corp will ratchet up its challenge to Apple by focusing on the high-end segment of the global smartphone market, according to company founder and chief executive Lei Jun, as the mainland's major handset makers rush to fill the void left by struggling Huawei Technologies Co. "[We aim to] fully benchmark against Apple in [terms of] product and experience, and become China's biggest high-end brand in the next three years," Lei said in a post on microblogging platform Weibo

  • A Pairing of Peloton and Amazon Makes a Lot of Sense

    While nothing about the prospect of an acquisition is certain, it's not too soon to think about possible synergies.

  • Apple's AirPods Pro are on sale for $175 right now

    The AirPods Pro are 30 percent off right now and down to $175 at Amazon.

  • Samsung Ends Note and Bets Big on Foldables to Tackle IPhone

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is making the biggest change to its smartphone strategy in years by reorganizing around its big-selling Galaxy S and foldable Galaxy Z series of devices. The company plans to discontinue its Note lineup of stylus-equipped phones and instead distribute that capability across its portfolio while pushing premium foldables in its challenge to Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an

  • Corsair’s new K70 keyboard is a welcome improvement

    The key sound on the newest K70 keyboard isn't great.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies To Buy and Hold Forever

    Cryptocurrency prices have been off to a rough start in 2022, with the total market's value falling 14% to $1.9 trillion year to date. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) look poised to lead the recovery because of their strong brands and innovative designs. Launched in 2015, Ethereum was the first blockchain optimized for decentralized application (dApp) development.

  • Forget the Apple Watch, this $209 smartwatch has the biggest display ever

    We can pretty much guarantee that you’ve never seen another smartwatch like the Ticwris Max smartwatch. For many people out there, it could be the best Android smartwatch you’ll ever come across. Even if you’ve been using smartwatches for years, you’ve never seen anything like this incredible beast. This crazy gadget packs a massive 2.86-inch … The post Forget the Apple Watch, this $209 smartwatch has the biggest display ever appeared first on BGR.

  • How to build a budget home theater setup

    Here's everything you need to know about building a home theater setup on a budget, including the best soundbars, speakers, amplifiers and more to buy.

  • Wireless Services Are Defying Inflation. Here’s Why.

    Wireless-telephone services, unlike food, energy, and vehicle categories, actually cost less than a year ago. Mobile consumers are getting more for their dollars.

  • Contamination at Maker of Flash-Memory Chips Poses Risk to Global Supply Chain

    Western Digital and Kioxia said they had to halt some production in Japan.

  • Robot photos appear to show melted fuel at Fukushima reactor

    A remote-controlled robot has captured images of what appears to be mounds of nuclear fuel that melted and fell to the bottom of the most damaged reactor at Japan’s wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, officials said Thursday. A massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 damaged cooling systems at the power plant, causing the meltdown of three reactor cores. Most of their highly radioactive fuel fell to the bottom of their containment vessels, making its removal extremely difficult.

  • Augmented reality finds a foothold in cars via safety features

    The technology needed to electrify and automate cars is coming of age in tandem with the technology that powers augmented reality. Automakers keen on capturing the attention of their customers, and even attracting alternate forms of revenue, are considering the potential use cases of AR, now and in the future. The integrations that are coming to market today are less gimmicky than you'd expect, given the metaverse-fueled hype around AR, and are actually poised to be useful to drivers.