EDAG Engineering Group's (ETR:ED4) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at EDAG Engineering Group (ETR:ED4) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for EDAG Engineering Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.078 = €30m ÷ (€702m - €316m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, EDAG Engineering Group has an ROCE of 7.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured EDAG Engineering Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for EDAG Engineering Group.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at EDAG Engineering Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 20%, but since then they've fallen to 7.8%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, EDAG Engineering Group has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 45% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money. Either way, they're still at a pretty high level, so we'd like to see them fall further if possible.

Our Take On EDAG Engineering Group's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for EDAG Engineering Group. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 22% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for EDAG Engineering Group you'll probably want to know about.

