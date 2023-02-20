U.S. markets closed

EDAN Pictured the Long-Term Regional Development Plans with the Minister Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Kenya

·3 min read

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minister Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, Yijun Zhang held a meeting on February 7, 2023 with Alex You, Global Marketing & Strategic Operations Director, and Vincent Bi, Customer Service & Healthcare Informatics Director of Edan Instruments, Inc. (300206.SZ), and Martin Chen, the Managing Director of Edan Medical (Kenya) Limited exchanging insights on local development planning and how top Chinese medical manufacturers like Edan could spur the industry to a new level.

After over ten-year explorations in the African market, Edan Kenya, Edan's first office in Africa, serving as the African operation hub of Edan, was established in July 2022 providing services and warehousing which aims to accommodate the needs for good services and timely response to the local market.

EDAN Global Marketing &amp; Strategic Operations Director Alex You discussed long-term regional development plans with the Minister Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Kenya
EDAN Global Marketing & Strategic Operations Director Alex You discussed long-term regional development plans with the Minister Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Kenya

The Minister Counselor expressed his appreciation of Edan's strategic judgment of choosing Kenya as the operation hub in Africa, and the efforts Edan has made in the local market. The country is fast emerging as the preferred healthcare destination among the neighboring countries and becoming an African center of medical excellence. "Medical and Health Program is the first one to implement among the nine programs of Africa-China cooperation announced in November 2021. Companies like Edan are needed in this country to fulfill the goal and help make improvements."

Till now, Edan's equipment has been installed in most Level 4-6 hospitals in Kenya, according to Martin Chen, including KUTRRH, MTRH, AKHK, etc. "After all these years, of digging into the market, we had to say price, quality, and services are the cornerstone of a medical equipment company. Especially when it comes to a point the devices lasting for over ten years, services could be quite fatal during decision makings."

"We started overseas business early in 2000. Localization is our focus in recent years. We care for all, no matter their age, ethnicity, or location. Working closely with clients and end-users, understanding the local business, and satisfying them is just the first step and the baseline. The ultimate goal is to help achieve hospital informatization here which could benefit the local users, both healthcare givers and patients. Just like our vision, to improve the human condition with the healthcare products and services we provide." Alex You briefed the Minister Counselor about the company's global operations and presence in Kenya and the African market, and shared his prospect for Edan in Kenya.

For further information, please contact info@edankenya.co.

About EDAN Instruments, Inc.

EDAN is dedicated to improving the human condition around the world by delivering value-driven, innovative, and high-quality medical products and services, pioneering a comprehensive line of medical solutions that address a broad range of healthcare practices including Diagnostic ECGOB/GYNUltrasound ImagingIn-Vitro DiagnosticsPatient MonitoringPoint-of-Care Testing, and Veterinary. Follow EDAN on LinkedInFacebook and Instagram.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edan-pictured-the-long-term-regional-development-plans-with-the-minister-counselor-of-the-chinese-embassy-in-kenya-301750905.html

SOURCE EDAN Instruments, Inc.

