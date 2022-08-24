U.S. markets closed

EDAP Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

EDAP TMS S.A.
·16 min read
In this article:
  • EDAP
EDAP TMS S.A.
EDAP TMS S.A.

  • Announced Focal One® HIFU reimbursement raised to urology APC Level 6 under CMS Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) proposed rule for CY23

  • Second quarter 2022 total revenue of approximately EUR 14.2 million (USD 15.0 million), an increase of 36.7% as compared to EUR 10.4 million (USD 12.4 million) for the second quarter 2021

  • 79% growth in HIFU revenues for the first half of 2022 compared to same period in 2021

  • Strong cash position of $48.5 million as of June 30, 2022

  • Company to host Focal One Expert User Panel event in New York City on Thursday, September 29

  • Second quarter conference call and webcast scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, August 25, at 8:30 am ET

LYON, France, August 24, 2022 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (the “Company”), a global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, announced today unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2022.

Marc Oczachowski, EDAP's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “For the second quarter 2022, we generated strong year-over-year revenue growth of nearly 37% driven by contribution from all three business segments, including our core HIFU business, which grew nearly 50% over the prior year period. The measured investments that we continue to make in our US team and infrastructure continue to bear fruit as HIFU, and specifically Focal One, becomes integral to the modern prostate cancer treatment paradigm.”

“Our pipeline of sales prospects continues to grow, driven by a combination of new world-renowned healthcare institutions that have adopted Focal One, and champion this technology, and our growing presence at important medical meetings such as the annual meeting of the American Urological Association this past May. These trends, together with the proposed increase in reimbursement for CY23 indicated in the preliminary CMS Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) rule, give me great optimism for the future adoption of our Focal One platform.” Mr. Oczachowski concluded.

Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer of EDAP US, stated, “Following the close of the second quarter, we learned that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in its proposed OPPS rule for calendar year 2023, raised Focal One HIFU reimbursement to APC Level 6 from Level 5 currently. It is difficult to overstate the positive impact such a change would have on expanding patient procedure access should the increase stand in the final rule, which we expect to be published in November. We are very pleased with this proposed increase to hospital reimbursement and believe it more accurately reflects the significant clinical value that HIFU brings to the urology suite.”

“We also will be hosting an in-person Focal One Expert User Panel Event in New York City in September, to coincide with Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The event will feature presentations from several renowned thought leaders and will also include a demonstration of the Focal One procedure.”

Year-to-Date Results

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was EUR 27.1 million (USD 29.5 million), an increase of 31.5% from total revenue of was EUR 20.7 million (USD 24.8 million) for the same period in 2021.

Total revenue in the HIFU business for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was EUR 6.8 million (USD 7.4 million), an increase of 78.8% as compared to EUR 3.8 million (USD 4.6 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Total revenue in the LITHO business for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was EUR 5.8 million (USD 6.3 million), an increase of 11.6% from EUR 5.2 million (USD 6.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Total revenue in the Distribution business for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was EUR 14.6 million (USD 15.9 million), a 24.8% increase compared to EUR 11.7 million (USD 14.0 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was EUR 12.0 million (USD 13.0 million), compared to EUR 8.6 million (USD 10.3 million) for the year-ago period. Gross profit margin on net sales was 44.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 41.6% for the comparable period in 2021. The increase in gross profit year-over-year was due to higher sales effect on fixed costs, particularly in the HIFU business.

Operating expenses were EUR 12.5 million (USD 13.6 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to EUR 8.8 million (USD 10.5 million) for the same period in 2021.

Operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was EUR 0.5 million (USD 0.6 million), compared to an operating loss of EUR 0.2 million (USD 0.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was EUR 2.2 million (USD 2.4 million), or EUR 0.06 per diluted share, as compared to a net income of EUR 0.4 million (USD 0.4 million), or EUR 0.01 per diluted share in the year-ago period.

As of June 30, 2022, the company held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 46.3 million (USD 48.5 million), as compared to EUR 47.2 million (USD 53.4 million) as of December 31, 2021.

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenue for the second quarter 2022 was EUR 14.2 million (USD 15.0 million), a 36.7% increase as compared to total revenue of EUR 10.4 million (USD 12.4 million) for the same period in 2021.

Total revenue in the HIFU business for the second quarter 2022 was EUR 3.0 million (USD 3.2 million), an increase of 49.3% as compared to EUR 2.0 million (USD 2.4 million) for the second quarter of 2021.

Total revenue in the LITHO business for the second quarter 2022 was EUR 3.6 million (USD 3.8 million), an increase of 55.7% from was EUR 2.3 million (USD 2.7 million) for the second quarter of 2021.

Total revenue in the Distribution business for the second quarter 2022 was EUR 7.6 million (USD 8.1 million), a 25.5% increase compared to EUR 6.1 million (USD 7.3 million) for the second quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the second quarter 2022 was EUR 6.2 million (USD 6.6 million), compared to EUR 4.2 million (USD 5.1 million) for the year-ago period. Gross profit margin on net sales was 43.8% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 40.7% in the year-ago period. The increase in gross profit year-over-year was driven by the higher sales effect on fixed costs.

Operating expenses were EUR 6.6 million (USD 7.0 million) for the second quarter of 2022, compared to EUR 4.6 million (USD 5.6 million) for the same period in 2021.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2022 was EUR 0.4 million (USD 0.5 million), compared to an operating loss of EUR 0.4 million (USD 0.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was EUR 1.8 million (USD 1.9 million), or EUR 0.05 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of EUR 0.4 million (USD 0.5 million), or EUR 0.01 per diluted share in the year-ago period.

In-person Focal One Expert User Panel Event
The management team of EDAP will host a In-person Focal One Expert User Panel Event in New York City on Thursday, September 29. https://lifesci.rampard.com/WebcastingAppv5/Events/eventsDispatcher.jsp?Y2lk=MjAxNg==

Conference Call

An accompanying conference call and webcast will be conducted by management to review the results. The call will be held at 8:30am EDT tomorrow, August 25, 2022. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.

Conference Call & Webcast
Thursday, August 25, 2022 @ 8:30am Eastern Time
Domestic:                877-451-6152
International:            201-389-0879
Passcode:                13731177
Webcast:                https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1558239&tp_key=295933838c

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's website, www.edap-tms.com under "Investors Information."

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, and us.hifu-prostate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the clinical status and market acceptance of our HIFU devices and the continued market potential for our lithotripsy and distribution divisions, as well as the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand for our devices and services. Factors that may cause such a difference may also include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular, in the sections "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Company Contact
Blandine Confort
Investor Relations / Legal Affairs
EDAP TMS SA
+33 4 72 15 31 50
bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
917-355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands of Euros and U.S. Dollars, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended:

 

Three Months Ended:

 

    

June 30, 

    

June 30, 

    

June 30, 

    

June 30, 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

Euros

 

Euros

 

$US

 

$US

Sales of medical equipment

 

9,684

 

6,696

 

10,245

 

8,051

Net Sales of RPP and Leases

 

1,646

 

1,265

 

1,741

 

1,521

Sales of spare parts, supplies and Services

 

2,820

 

2,387

 

2,984

 

2,870

TOTAL NET SALES

 

14,151

 

10,349

 

14,969

 

12,443

Other revenues

 

 

1

 

 

2

TOTAL REVENUES

 

14,151

 

10,350

 

14,969

 

12,445

Cost of sales

 

(7,949)

 

(6,134)

 

(8,409)

 

(7,376)

GROSS PROFIT

 

6,201

 

4,216

 

6,560

 

5,069

Research & development expenses

 

(1,174)

 

(925)

 

(1,242)

 

(1,112)

S, G & A expenses

 

(5,455)

 

(3,718)

 

(5,770)

 

(4,470)

Total operating expenses

 

(6,629)

 

(4,642)

 

(7,012)

 

(5,582)

OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)

 

(427)

 

(427)

 

(452)

 

(513)

Interest (expense) income, net

 

(29)

 

(20)

 

(31)

 

(25)

Currency exchange gains (loss), net

 

2,412

 

82

 

2,551

 

98

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES AND MINORITY INTEREST

 

1,955

 

(365)

 

2,068

 

(439)

Income tax (expense) credit

 

(128)

 

(58)

 

(136)

 

(70)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

 

1,827

 

(424)

 

1,933

 

(509)

Earning per share – Basic

 

0.05

 

(0.01)

 

0.06

 

(0.02)

Average number of shares used in computation of EPS

 

33,469,053

 

32,220,414

 

33,469,053

 

32,220,414

Earning per share – Diluted

 

0.05

 

(0.01)

 

0.06

 

(0.02)

Average number of shares used in computation of EPS for positive net income

 

34,130,859

 

32,220,414

 

34,130,859

 

32,220,414

NOTE: Translated for convenience of the reader to U.S. dollars at the 2022 average three months’ noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.0579 USD, and 2021 average three months noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.2024 USD

EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands of Euros and U.S. Dollars, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended:

 

Six Months Ended:

 

    

June 30, 

    

June 30, 

    

June 30, 

    

June 30, 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

Euros

 

Euros

 

$US

 

$US

Sales of medical equipment

 

18,650

 

13,387

 

20,287

 

16,075

Net Sales of RPP and Leases

 

2,963

 

2,477

 

3,223

 

2,975

Sales of spare parts, supplies and Services

 

5,536

 

4,784

 

6,021

 

5,744

TOTAL NET SALES

 

27,148

 

20,648

 

29,531

 

24,794

Other revenues

 

 

4

 

 

5

TOTAL REVENUES

 

27,148

 

20,653

 

29,531

 

24,799

Cost of sales

 

(15,190)

 

(12,066)

 

(16,524)

 

(14,488)

GROSS PROFIT

 

11,958

 

8,587

 

13,008

 

10,311

Research & development expenses

 

(2,255)

 

(1,776)

 

(2,453)

 

(2,132)

S, G & A expenses

 

(10,242)

 

(6,998)

 

(11,141)

 

(8,403)

Total operating expenses

 

(12,497)

 

(8,774)

 

(13,594)

 

(10,536)

OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)

 

(539)

 

(188)

 

(586)

 

(225)

Interest (expense) income, net

 

(58)

 

143

 

(63)

 

172

Currency exchange gains (loss), net

 

2,981

 

571

 

3,243

 

685

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES AND MINORITY INTEREST

 

2,384

 

527

 

2,593

 

632

Income tax (expense) credit

 

(200)

 

(177)

 

(218)

 

(213)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

 

2,184

 

350

 

2,375

 

420

Earning per share – Basic

 

0.07

 

0.01

 

0.07

 

0.01

Average number of shares used in computation of EPS

 

33,467,594

 

30,705,356

 

33,467,594

 

30,705,356

Earning per share – Diluted

 

0.06

 

0.01

 

0.07

 

0.01

Average number of shares used in computation of EPS for positive net income

 

34,075,033

 

31,994,402

 

34,075,033

 

31,994,402

NOTE: Translated for convenience of the reader to U.S. dollars at the 2022 average six months’ noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.0878 USD, and 2021 average six months noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.2008 USD

EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS HIGHLIGHTS
(Amounts in thousands of Euros and U.S. Dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    

June 30, 

    

December 31, 

    

June 30, 

    

December 31, 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

Euros

 

Euros

 

$US

 

$US

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term treasury investments

 

46,334

 

47,183

 

48,507

 

53,405

Account receivables, net

 

15,888

 

12,118

 

16,633

 

13,716

Inventory

 

7,906

 

7,499

 

8,277

 

8,487

Other current assets

 

725

 

581

 

759

 

658

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

 

70,853

 

67,382

 

74,176

 

76,267

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

5,820

 

5,173

 

6,093

 

5,855

Goodwill

 

2,412

 

2,412

 

2,525

 

2,730

Other non-current assets

 

2,210

 

2,260

 

2,314

 

2,558

TOTAL ASSETS

 

81,294

 

77,226

 

85,107

 

87,409

Accounts payable & other accrued liabilities

 

11,348

 

10,786

 

11,881

 

12,208

Deferred revenues, current portion

 

3,958

 

3,408

 

4,143

 

3,857

Short term borrowing

 

1,906

 

1,914

 

1,995

 

2,167

Other current liabilities

 

2,590

 

1,843

 

2,711

 

2,086

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

19,802

 

17,951

 

20,730

 

20,318

Obligations under operating and finance leases non-current

 

1,427

 

1,318

 

1,494

 

1,492

Long term debt, non-current

 

4,390

 

4,930

 

4,596

 

5,580

Deferred revenues, non-current

 

351

 

440

 

368

 

498

Other long term liabilities

 

3,060

 

2,534

 

3,204

 

2,868

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

29,029

 

27,172

 

30,391

 

30,755

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’EQUITY

 

52,265

 

50,054

 

54,716

 

56,655

TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

81,294

 

77,226

 

85,107

 

87,409

NOTE: Translated for convenience of the reader to U.S. dollars at the noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.0469 USD on June 30, 2022 and at the noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.1319 USD, on December 31, 2021

EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands of Euros)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    

Six Months Ended

    

Twelve Months Ended

    

Six Months Ended

    

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 

 

December 31, 

 

June 30, 

 

December 31, 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(Euros)

 

(Euros)

 

($US)

 

($US)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

 

2,184

 

700

 

2,375

 

825

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash generated by (used in) operating activities(1)

 

1,967

 

3,225

 

2,140

 

3,801

OPERATING CASH FLOW

 

4,151

 

3,925

 

4,515

 

4,626

Increase/Decrease in operating assets and liabilities

 

(2,901)

 

520

 

(3,156)

 

613

NET CASH GENERATED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

1,250

 

4,445

 

1,359

 

5,239

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additions to capitalized assets produced by the company and other capital expenditures

 

(1,192)

 

(1,638)

 

(1,297)

 

(1,931)

NET CASH GENERATED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

(1,192)

 

(1,638)

 

(1,297)

 

(1,931)

NET CASH GENERATED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

34

 

20,266

 

37

 

23,887

NET EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

 

(941)

 

(585)

 

(4,997)

 

(3,992)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

 

(849)

 

22,488

 

(4,898)

 

23,204

(1) including share based compensation expenses for 936 thousand of Euros for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 1,900 thousand of Euros for the full year ended December 31, 2021.

NOTE: Translated for convenience of the reader to U.S. dollars at the 2022 average six months’ noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.0878 USD, and 2021 average twelve months noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.1787 USD

EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION
SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
(Amounts in thousands of Euros)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    

HIFU

    

    

    

ESWL

    

    

    

Distribution

    

    

    

Reconciling

    

Total After

    

    

 

 

 

Division

 

 

 

Division

 

 

 

Division

 

 

 

Items

 

Consolidation

 

 

 

Sales of goods

 

3,606

 

  

 

2,291

 

  

 

12,753

 

  

 

 

18,650

 

  

 

Sales of RPPs & Leases

 

2,252

 

  

 

569

 

  

 

141

 

  

 

 

2,963

 

  

 

Sales of spare parts & services

 

937

 

  

 

2,917

 

  

 

1,682

 

  

 

 

5,536

 

  

 

TOTAL NET SALES

 

6,795

 

  

 

5,777

 

  

 

14,576

 

  

 

 

27,148

 

  

 

Other revenues

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

 

  

 

TOTAL REVENUES

 

6,795

 

  

 

5,777

 

  

 

14,576

 

  

 

 

27,148

 

  

 

GROSS PROFIT (% of Net Sales)

 

3,797

 

55.9

%  

2,536

 

43.9

%  

5,624

 

38.6

%  

 

11,958

 

44.0

%

Research & Development

 

(1,560)

 

  

 

(466)

 

  

 

(229)

 

  

 

 

(2,255)

 

  

 

Total SG&A plus depreciation

 

(3,990)

 

  

 

(1,356)

 

  

 

(3,696)

 

  

 

(1,201)

 

(10,242)

 

  

 

OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)

 

(1,752)

 

  

 

714

 

  

 

1,699

 

  

 

(1,201)

 

(539)

 

  

 


