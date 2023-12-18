Edaran Berhad's (KLSE:EDARAN) Low P/S No Reason For Excitement

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x Edaran Berhad (KLSE:EDARAN) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the IT companies in Malaysia have P/S ratios greater than 1.3x and even P/S higher than 4x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

KLSE:EDARAN Price to Sales Ratio vs Industry December 18th 2023

How Edaran Berhad Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Edaran Berhad has been doing very well. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dwindle, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Edaran Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Edaran Berhad?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Edaran Berhad would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 57% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 53% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 21% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker, based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this information, we can see why Edaran Berhad is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the wider industry.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

In line with expectations, Edaran Berhad maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider industry forecast. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

