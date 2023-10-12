Edaran Berhad's (KLSE:EDARAN) Stock Price Has Stayed Flat But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Can The Market Catch Up?

Edaran Berhad's (KLSE:EDARAN) stock was mostly flat over the past month. However, attentive investors would probably give more consideration to the stock as the company's fundamentals could add more to the story, given how long-term financials are usually what drive market prices. Specifically, we decided to study Edaran Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Edaran Berhad is:

6.9% = RM2.0m ÷ RM29m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.07.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Edaran Berhad's Earnings Growth And 6.9% ROE

At first glance, Edaran Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 20% either. Despite this, surprisingly, Edaran Berhad saw an exceptional 31% net income growth over the past five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Edaran Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 21%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Edaran Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Edaran Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Edaran Berhad has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 50%, meaning the company only retains 50% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, Edaran Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of three years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Edaran Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into Edaran Berhad's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

