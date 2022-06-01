Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. (formerly Aumento Capital VIII Corp.) Announces an Auditor Change

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. (formerly Aumento Capital VIII Corp.) ("Eddy" or the "Company") (TSXV: EDY) is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company have approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors to hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company in replacement of Davidson & Company LLP (the "Former Auditor"). In accordance with National Instrument 51–102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the Company will file a change of auditor notice on SEDAR together with letters from each of KPMG LLP and the Former Auditor. There were no modified opinions in the Former Auditor's reports in connection with the two most recently completed fiscal years of the Company. There are no "reportable events" (as that term is defined in NI 51-102) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

About Eddy

Eddy is a North American provider and developer of residential and commercial smart water metering products and monitoring services, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing devices with behavioural learning software. For more detail on the Company's products or corporate information please visit www.eddysolutions.com.

