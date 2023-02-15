U.S. markets close in 2 hours 26 minutes

EDELMAN GLOBAL ADVISORY ACQUIRES PROMINENT BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT RELATIONS FIRM, DISTRITO, TO EXPAND ITS OPERATIONS IN LATIN AMERICA

·4 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelman Global Advisory (EGA), a boutique firm providing business and government advisory services, announced today it will expand its suite of consulting services in Latin America through the acquisition of Distrito Relações Governamentais (Distrito). A prominent firm in Brasília, Brazil's capital, Distrito brings an innovative approach to government relations with its talented and diverse team of experts. This acquisition will expand Edelman Global Advisory's operations to a third city in Brazil, after São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, and will cater to its global, regional, and local clients.

EGA's acquisition combines its global platform and best-in-class government affairs and advisory capabilities with Distrito's networks across Latin America and regulatory insights. EGA Distrito will strengthen EGA's capabilities across the region, but also provide Distrito's clients with access to EGA's trusted network of experts worldwide. This acquisition will cement EGA as one of the leading government relations consultancies in the region and ensure EGA has the platform to keep pace for its clients with the demands of a fast-growing and ever-changing geopolitical environment in Brazil and across Latin America.

"With this strategic move, EGA is bolstering its presence in Latin America, one of our largest growth markets, and allows us to provide a broader range of services as well as quality insights into the ever-changing political, economic and social landscape in the region to support our clients," said Leigh Wedell, Chief Operating Officer of EGA. "Launched in August 2021, EGA provides tailored business and government advisory services to its clients around the world, and this acquisition is in line with our goal to provide a global strategic vision combined with the ability to navigate the local markets to ensure our clients' success."

"After more than 25 years guiding clients through political and regulatory challenges in LatAm, we continue strengthening our public affairs offerings through Distrito's acquisition. We see this as an opportunity to better advise and support our clients with the insights and agility they need in the region," said Mariana Sanz, Chief Executive Officer of Edelman Latin America.

Distrito is a full-service consultancy firm that provides integrated government relations services to public and private stakeholders. The firm deeply understands the inner workings of Brazil's government and politics, including its legislative processes and regulatory environment. With only six years of operation, Distrito is already one of Brazil's leading consultancies with an impressive portfolio of local and global clients.

The integration of Distrito into Edelman Latin America will be led by Leigh Wedell, COO of EGA, and Mariana Sanz, CEO Edelman Latin America Region, along with leadership from Distrito's co-founders, Públio Madruga and Danilo Gennari, who both bring experience from Brazil's highest levels of government.

Madruga, an experienced government relations lawyer who previously served as Government Affairs Manager and Head of the Parliamentary Cabinet, will serve as EGA's new Chair of Latin America. Gennari will bring his 20 years of experience in the public and private sectors, including as Special Secretary of Parliamentary Affairs of the Presidency of the Republic and Special Advisor to the Minister of Finance, to serve as EGA's President for Brazil.

"We are highly confident that this partnership with EGA will enhance our work with clients, bringing them greater success and expanding our offerings beyond Brazil," said Públio Madruga. "Our deep understanding of the Brazilian government's agenda will now be translated into broader regional and global knowledge for our clients and our team," Danilo Gennari added.

About Edelman Global Advisory

Edelman Global Advisory (EGA) is a boutique firm providing business, government and advisory services to navigate today's changing geopolitical and economic landscape, as part of the Daniel J. Edelman Holdings family of companies. Based in Washington, D.C., EGA has deep expertise on the ground in the U.S. and Canada, APAC, MENA, Europe, Latin America and India. EGA's team members work seamlessly with Edelman's other 6,000+ world-class communications professionals to deliver truly integrated client services.

CONTACT:
Lindsay Clifton
lindsay.clifton@edelmanega.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edelman-global-advisory-acquires-prominent-brazilian-government-relations-firm-distrito-to-expand-its-operations-in-latin-america-301747720.html

SOURCE Edelman Global Advisory

