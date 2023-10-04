Eden Berhad (KLSE:EDEN) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Eden Berhad (KLSE:EDEN) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Eden Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.014 = RM4.0m ÷ (RM361m - RM70m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Eden Berhad has an ROCE of 1.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Renewable Energy industry average of 7.0%.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Eden Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Eden Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Shareholders will be relieved that Eden Berhad has broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 1.4%, which is always encouraging. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Eden Berhad has remained flat over the period. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

The Bottom Line On Eden Berhad's ROCE

To bring it all together, Eden Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Eden Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

