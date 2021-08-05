U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

Eden Empire Announces Its First Sub-License Agreement Store Opening

Eden Empire Inc
·4 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDEN Empire Inc. (“EDEN™” or the “Company”) (CSE:EDEN) is pleased to announce the opening of the first EDEN retail location in Vancouver, British Columbia located in East-Vancouver, through a Sub-License & Operating Agreement (the “Agreement”) via an arm’s-length third party. The store located at 4317 Fraser Street is operational and open to the public as of July 30, 2021.

Key Takeaways

  • The Company launched its first EDEN branded store in British Columbia.

  • Located at 4317 Fraser Street, this area is primarily residential and resides besides ample street parking.

  • Sits just steps away from a: liquor store, heavily-trafficked bus stop, numerous adult-focused establishments.

Gerry Trapasso, CEO & Director commented “The launch of the first EDEN branded location in Vancouver signifies a momentous moment for EDEN. The Agreement creates great exposure for EDEN and shows the power behind the EDEN brand and its rigorous client services. Our Company has worked tirelessly to create relationships with vendors in an otherwise very difficult market to enter which allows for successful Agreement’s to operate. We are confident that the launch of EDEN’s street-style brand in the East-Van market will give the local neighbourhood something to talk about.”

For further information or should you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at investors@edenempire.com.

Gerry Trapasso, CEO

About Eden Empire

EDEN is in the business of investments and operations in the cannabis sector and engaging ‎in retail cannabis sales. EDEN intends to expand its retail operations in Canada and to ‎expand its business to cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing‎ and become a vertically ‎integrated cannabis product company in the United States. ‎

EDEN has an award winning and established nationwide brand, including a substantial ‎intellectual property portfolio, and a dedicated management team with extensive cannabis ‎industry experience. Upon completion of EDEN’s currently intended acquisitions, and approval to operate its retail locations, the Company is expected to have a significant retail cannabis footprint in Canada and Michigan. Retail cannabis operations are an emerging sector ‎with significant cash flow potential. ‎

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and the securities described in this press release may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", “upon” "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the successful launch of EDEN’s first retail dispensary location in Winnipeg; the potential for EDEN to amass a greater customer base in the Winnipeg market; the future returns of cannabis sales in the City of Winnipeg; the success of EDEN’s roll out of is direct-to-customer delivery service; the potential for EDEN to amplify its brand and loyal following; the potential for the Company to expand its business to cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing‎ and become a fully integrated cannabis product company in Canada and the United States; the completion of the Company’s currently intended acquisitions and approvals to operate its retail locations; the potential for the Company to have a significant retail cannabis footprint in British Columbia; the receipt of approvals from regulators in British Columbia, Ontario, Manitoba and Michigan for licenses to operate cannabis retail stores; the future of the retail cannabis market generally and its cash flow potential; and proposed future transactions the Company may undertake and their expected timing.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the Company may not obtain the requisite regulatory approvals to operate and may not begin operating cannabis retail or cultivation and processing operations in British Columbia, Ontario, Manitoba or Michigan; that the actual use of proceeds may differ from those currently stated; the inherent risks involved in the general securities markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.


