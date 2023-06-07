Eden Inc. Berhad's (KLSE:EDEN) Subdued P/S Might Signal An Opportunity

Eden Inc. Berhad's (KLSE:EDEN) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Renewable Energy industry in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 2.1x and even P/S above 5x are quite common. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Check out our latest analysis for Eden Berhad

What Does Eden Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Eden Berhad as its revenue has been rising very briskly. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S ratio. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Eden Berhad will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

Eden Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 247% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 148% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 19% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Eden Berhad's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Eden Berhad's P/S?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We're very surprised to see Eden Berhad currently trading on a much lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. Potential investors that are sceptical over continued revenue performance may be preventing the P/S ratio from matching previous strong performance. It appears many are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Eden Berhad (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of Eden Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here