Eden Pharma announces the appointment of Mike Parker to board of directors

·2 min read

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden Pharma, the company disrupting the CBD health and wellness industry, announces the appointment of Mike Parker as Chief Operating Officer and director to the board. In this role, Parker will develop business models, execute new strategies and lead the company's marketing and finance functions.

Mr. Mike Parker appointed to board of directors. (PRNewsfoto/Eden Pharma)
Having worked within the cannabis, medical tech and agricultural industries, Mike Parker brings over a decade of experience. As a consulting practitioner he specialises in optimising business models, situational awareness and value proposition for new and incumbent players in the nascent CBD and Medical Cannabis industries. He has led and advised billion-dollar companies including Big Tobacco, Heavy Industries and entrepreneurs.

"I am more than delighted to take on the role of COO at Eden Pharma," says Parker. "The opportunity laid out in the vision of Martin Booth and the company is immense for the cannabis industry. It pleases me greatly that the world will be able to see what benefits African-grown cannabis can offer, how the company will be able to create new products and value for partners everywhere."

An expert in emerging markets and business development, Parker is skilled in project management, sales process development and teambuilding. Having lived and worked in five countries, Parker is also experienced in entrepreneurship with a strong multicultural background. His primary entrepreneurial focus is on Medical Cannabis, Renewables, Defence and Continuous Improvement.

Parker continues: 'Having travelled Uganda extensively in a past role, as well as working early within the UK Cannabis space, both experiences should position me well to execute the responsibilities this post holds. I remain tremendously excited to take on this role and for what the future brings."

Eden Pharma is a developer and retailer of bespoke strains of marijuana for medical and recreational use. They are the 12th largest cannabis company according to Global Cannabis Times and the biggest in the UK and Europe. Eden Pharma is focused on research into cannabis to build a diverse portfolio of assets, including innovative medicinal and recreational applications.

www.edenpharma.co.uk | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Contact: Martin Booth, info@edenpharma.co.uk, +44(0)2074171704

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1952520/Eden_Pharma.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1952521/Eden_Pharma_Logo.jpg

Eden Pharma Ltd (PRNewsfoto/Eden Pharma)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eden-pharma-announces-the-appointment-of-mike-parker-to-board-of-directors-301685740.html

SOURCE Eden Pharma

