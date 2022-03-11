U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

EdenLoop (ELT) Announces Uniswap Listing

EDENLOOP Network Inc.
·2 min read

EdenLoop—an open-designed NFT Marketplace announcing EDEN LOOP TOKEN, ELT’s listing on world largest DEX Uniswap. Users can gain ERC-20-based ELT by paying Ethereum through the ELT-ETH pair liquidity pool added to Uniswap. ELT and ETH holders can also create ELT-ETH liquidity pool in Uniswap.

Toronto, Canada , March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdenLoop—an open-designed NFT Marketplace has announced EDEN LOOP TOKEN, ELT’s listing on world largest DEX (Decentralized Exchange) Uniswap.

ELT is a governance token issued for EdenLoop ecosystem which is recently listed on global centralized exchanges: Bittrex Global and Digifinex Global last February.

Uniswap is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that enables swaps between Ethereum and ERC-20 tokens. Unlike the existing centralized exchanges, decentralized exchange has no orderbook and chart. Uniswap has a De-Fi (Decentralized Finance) structure in which transactions are made, and liquidity is supplied by users a.k.a. liquidity providers by depositing Ethereum or ERC-20 tokens in the liquidity pool.

Users can obtain ERC-20-based ELT by paying Ethereum through the ELT-ETH pair liquidity pool added to Uniswap. Users with ELT and Ethereum can also create ELT-ETH liquidity pool in Uniswap to provide ELT liquidity and earn fees from transactions.

EdenLoop unveiled the BlockLoop system that has caught attention from Korean and also global users. It is an NFT search engine operating on the blockchain ecosystem which works similarly to Google’s Web Crawler. The system works on Ethereum, Polygon, Klayton ecosystems and more, that connects the marketplaces resulting in decentralized trading. Users may search and trade NFTs at once, effortlessly in such convenient searching environment.

In addition, EdenLoop expanded the business of the project by strategic investments and partnerships with COEX, Korea's art icon Gana Art Gallery, Samsung Electronics.

EdenLoop joined force technologically with Art Ventures— the largest art toy exhibition company in Korea to activate the NFT ecosystem, broaden the scope in 3D display, and promote public awareness of NFT culture. This collaboration also contributes on expanding our market globally.

An official from Edenloop mentioned, "We will continue to expand the DeFi service and system of the EdenLoop ecosystem with the listing of ELT on the DEX, Uniswap and will actively increase token liquidity even after listing.” “As shown on the roadmap, we will introduce a variety of platform service, including 'Staking System', 'NFT Farming System', 'VisualLoop System', and 'M-commerce Metaverse'.

Website: https://edenloop.net/


CONTACT: Name: James Organization: EDENLOOP Network Inc. Phone: +(82)1899-6397


