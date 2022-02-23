U.S. markets open in 8 hours 38 minutes

EdenLoop (NFT Marketplace) Listing on Bittrex Global

EDENLOOP Network Inc.
·2 min read

EdenLoop—an open-designed NFT Marketplace (CEO Justin Hur) has announced its listing on global cryptocurrency exchange “Bittrex Global” on February 23 (PT) and “DigiFinex” on February 27 (PT) for users to trade EDEN LOOP TOKEN (ELT), a governance token issued for EdenLoop ecosystem.

Toronto, Canada, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

EdenLoop—an open-designed NFT Marketplace (CEO Justin Hur) has announced its listing on global cryptocurrency exchange “Bittrex Global” on February 23.

Edenloop is the only Ethereum-based NFT open marketplace in Korea, led by Kim Heon-bae (CTO of EdenLoop) who was the former vice president of Samsung Electronics.

According to the foundation, EDEN LOOP TOKEN (ELT) is a governance token issued for EdenLoop ecosystem. ELT wallet opens for deposits on February 22, 4PM (PT), and market opens for trading on February 23, 4PM (PT).

EdenLoop will also be listing on February 27(PT) on DigiFinex—a global crypto trading platform which presence across Asia of more than 4 million users across the globe.

BlockLoop System is a NFT search engine operating on the blockchain ecosystem which works similarly to Google’s Web Crawler. The system works on Ethereum, Polygon, Klayton ecosystems and more, that connects the marketplaces resulting in decentralized trading. Users may search and trade NFTs at once, effortlessly in such convenient searching environment.

EdenLoop has unveiled its roadmap for year 2022 and 2023. The roadmap updates are made for the ecosystem and liquidity of the platform, including: staking system, utility economy and NFT farming system.

Not to mention the firm has made announce on Kim Hongmo — search engine team project leader from Naver (market cap $ 44.4 billion) and Daum (Kakao, market cap $ 34.2 billion) joined the team and the development plan of BlockLoop System has caught public’s eye.

EdenLoop enhanced that with this NFT search engine, users are able to save time and efforts on searching and trading NFT artworks or projects generated on diverse marketplaces, making sure all users can easily access and perform easy work while using the platform.

Website: https://edenloop.net/

CONTACT: Name: James Organization: EDENLOOP Network Inc. Phone: +(82)1899-6397


