Edenlux launches AI-based service "Otus Plus Eye Health Care Report"

·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 24, Edenlux (CEO Sy Park) announced that it will provide an artificial intelligence (AI) eye health management report for the users of Otus Plus, its flagship product.

Edenlux Otus Plus APP
Edenlux Otus Plus APP

The company, which is a member of the Born2Global Centre (CEO Kim Jong-gap), created the Otus Plus app, which enables users to test their eye health using a goggle-like headset device, do eye exercises through various fun games, and receive an eye health report.

The company recently released an AI-based monthly eye health report that contains eye health scores, analysis of eye focus reaction speed, and results of eye exercise games based on users' eye health data.

The company's CEO, a medical doctor, learned about eye exercise training while recovering from his own personal sight loss. Otus is a product that allows users to test their eye health at home, check their test results in the Otus Plus APP, and do eye exercises with customized lenses.

In the future, users will be able to receive a monthly report that presents data showing how much their eye health has improved by doing the eye exercises with the Otus device.

Otus Plus, however, goes one step further than existing services. It plans to provide a service that allows users to choose their own customized lenses for their eye exercises and use accumulated data to provide a score report on their eye health.

Yn Lee Marketing team Leader of Edenlux said, "This improvement reflects the growing desire of consumers to take better care of their eye health through exercise as their use of smartphones and other digital devices has increased." She emphasized, "We will continue researching and developing our service and products based on customer feedback until the day everyone's eyes are healthy."

About Born2Global Centre

The Born2Global Centre, operated by Born2Global, is a full-cycle service platform that supports the global expansion of promising companies. Established in 2013 under the Ministry of Science and ICT, Born2Global has been setting the standards for a successful startup ecosystem in Korea and continues to expand and transform startups so that they are engaged, well equipped, and connected with the global market.

For more information, please visit born2global.com

 

SOURCE Born2Global Centre

