EDENRED

Press release

September 9, 2022

Edenred joins the Euronext CAC 40 ESG® index

Edenred, the world leader in earmarked funds solutions, will join the Paris stock exchange’s Euronext CAC 40 ESG index on September 19, 2022, taking its place alongside other companies demonstrating outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

The Euronext CAC 40 ESG index brings together the 40 companies in the CAC Large 60 index with the best environmental, social and governance practices, based on an independent assessment by Moody’s ESG Solutions.

Edenred’s inclusion in the Euronext CAC 40 ESG index is recognition of the Group’s commitment to sustainable development. This commitment is embodied in its ambitious “Ideal” ESG policy, its portfolio of digital solutions enabling more responsible behaviors and its purpose, “Enrich connections. For good.”

Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Edenred is proud to have been selected by Euronext to join the CAC 40 ESG index. This distinction rewards our commitment to sustainable development through our “Ideal” policy, which is measured via concrete targets for 2022 and 2030. Moreover, thanks to our digital solutions that promote more virtuous behaviors every day in areas such as balanced nutrition, soft mobility and financial inclusion, Edenred is helping to make the working world a better place for everyone, each and every day. This recognition is a tribute to our purpose – ‘Enrich connections. For good.’ – and to our 10,000 employees in 45 countries worldwide, whom I would like to thank here.”

Ambitious ESG commitments supporting sustainable and responsible value creation

As a signatory of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, Edenred is contributing to 12 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In particular, thanks to its digital earmarked funds platform, Edenred is creating ecosystems that help combat the informal economy, fraud, food insecurity, inequality and climate change.

Story continues

The Group also draws on its “Ideal” ESG policy launched in 2017, which is based on three pillars and ten key indicators:

Ideal People: improve quality of life

Ideal Planet: preserve the environment

Ideal Progress: create value responsibly





Edenred is confident in its ability to achieve or exceed its targets for 2022.

Edenred’s commitment has been recognized by several ESG rating organizations. The Group is part of the FTSE4Good ethical investment stock market index, for example, and received a score of 79 out of 100 from S&P Global Ratings in 2022 – well above the average score for companies evaluated worldwide. Moody’s ESG Solutions also rewarded Edenred’s performance this year by increasing the Group’s score by 5 points, thus raising Edenred’s status from “Robust” to “Advanced”.

▬▬

About Edenred

Edenred, the everyday companion for people at work, is a leading digital platform for services and payments which connects over 50 million users and 2 million partner merchants in 45 countries via approximately 900,000 corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), incentives (such as gift cards, employee engagement platforms), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).

True to the Group’s purpose, “Enrich connections. For good.”, these solutions enhance users’ well-being and purchasing power. They improve companies’ attractiveness and efficiency and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products and softer mobility.

Edenred’s 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more responsible every day.

In 2021, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed close to €30 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.E., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.

▬▬

CONTACTS

Communications Department







Emmanuelle Châtelain

+33 (0)1 86 67 24 36 emmanuelle.chatelain@edenred.com











Media Relations







Matthieu Santalucia

+33 (0)1 86 67 22 63

matthieu.santalucia@edenred.com Investor Relations







Cédric Appert

+33 (0)1 86 67 24 99

cedric.appert@edenred.com







Baptiste Fournier

+33 (0)1 86 67 20 73 baptiste.fournier@edenred.com













Attachment



