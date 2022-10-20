EDENRED : Third-quarter 2022 revenue - Edenred upgrades its full-year 2022 outlook after another quarter of strong growth
Third-quarter 2022 revenue
Edenred upgrades its full-year 2022 outlook after another quarter of strong growth
Edenred records another quarter of strong growth, reflecting the relevance of its solutions and the strength of its go-to-market:
Turkey is now qualified as a hyperinflationary economy. The Group has therefore applied IAS 29 – Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies to its operations in this country since January 1, 2022.
THIRD-QUARTER AND NINE-MONTH 2022 TOTAL REVENUE
(in € millions)
Third-quarter 2022
Third-quarter 2021
% change (reported)
% change
Operating revenue
484
393
+23.0%
+19.1%
Other revenue
23
11
+100.1%
+99.7%
Total revenue
506
405
+25.2%
+21.4%
(in € millions)
First nine months 2022
First nine months 2021
% change (reported)
% change
Operating revenue
1,375
1,130
+21.7%
+17.9%
Other revenue
53
32
+67.3%
+65.4%
Total revenue
1,428
1,162
+22.9%
+19.2%
Total revenue
For the third quarter of 2022, total revenue amounted to €506 million, up 25.2% as reported compared with third-quarter 2021. This year-on-year increase includes a favorable currency effect (+3.8%) and a slightly negative scope effect (-0.1%). On a like-for-like basis, total revenue was up 21.4%.
For the first nine months of the year, total revenue came to €1,428 million, up 22.9% as reported and up 19.2% like-for-like compared with the same period in 2021. Reported growth includes a favorable currency effect (+4.0%) and a slightly negative scope effect (-0.3%).
Operating revenue
Operating revenue increased by 23.0% as reported to €484 million in the third quarter of 2022. The currency effect was a favorable 4.1% and the scope effect was a negative 0.2%. On a like-for-like basis, operating revenue rose by 19.1% year-on-year.
Following on from the results achieved in the first half of the year, Edenred delivered double-digit like-for-like operating revenue growth in the third quarter in each of its business lines and in each of the regions where the Group operates. This solid performance reflects the dynamism of Edenred’s sales teams as well as the Group’s ability to continuously enhance its portfolio and offer its clients innovative and attractive digital solutions.
Operating revenue for the first nine months of 2022 was up by 21.7% as reported and by 17.9% like-for-like compared with the same period in 2021, including a positive currency effect (+4.1%) and a slightly negative scope effect (-0.4%).
Operating revenue by business line
(in € millions)
Third-quarter 2022
Third-quarter 2021
% change (reported)
% change
Employee Benefits
275
233
+17.7%
+15.5%
Fleet & Mobility Solutions
143
110
+30.6%
+23.6%
Complementary Solutions
65
50
+31.3%
+26.4%
Total
484
393
+23.0%
+19.1%
(in € millions)
First nine months 2022
First nine months 2021
% change (reported)
% change
Employee Benefits
802
682
+17.7%
+15.6%
Fleet & Mobility Solutions
395
300
+31.7%
+23.9%
Complementary Solutions
177
148
+19.6%
+16.5%
Total
1,375
1,130
+21.7%
+17.9%
Operating revenue for the Employee Benefits business line, which accounts for 57% of the Group’s total operating revenue, was €275 million in third-quarter 2022, a 17.7% year-on-year increase as reported (+15.5% like-for-like).
This growth is in line with the Group’s first-half performance and confirms the strong sales momentum gained by Ticket Restaurant® meal benefits, notably among SMEs. It also reflects the progressive impact of clients’ greater use of higher face values to protect their employees’ purchasing power, particularly in countries where the maximum face value by law has been raised. Lastly, Beyond Food solutions, notably designed for companies seeking to enhance their employer brand and boost employee engagement, met with strong commercial success. These solutions are all the more relevant amid today’s structural changes in the workplace and rising inflation.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, operating revenue for Employee Benefits came to €802 million, up 17.7% as reported (+15.6% like-for-like) compared with the same period in 2021.
In the Fleet & Mobility Solutions business line, which represents 30% of the Group’s total operating revenue, operating revenue for third-quarter 2022 amounted to €143 million, up 30.6% year-on-year as reported (+23.6% like-for-like).
This strong growth reflects the continued rollout of the Beyond Fuel strategy, notably through the maintenance and toll offering, which is proving highly successful in both Latin America and in Europe. The business also enjoyed strong sales momentum once again, driven by the relevance of its digital, multi-product offering for fleet managers.
For the nine months to September 30, operating revenue for Fleet & Mobility Solutions totaled €395 million, up 31.7% as reported (+23.9% like-for-like) compared with the first nine months of 2021.
The Complementary Solutions business line, which includes Corporate Payment Services, Incentive & Rewards and Public Social Programs, generated operating revenue of €65 million in third-quarter 2022, representing 13% of the Group total. This figure was up 31.3% as reported (+26.4% like-for-like) compared with the third quarter of 2021.
Corporate Payment Services in North America, operated through Edenred CSI, delivered a solid performance, driven by new contract wins, particularly in segments into which the company has recently expanded such as property management and energy, as well as by the ramp-up of its commercial partnerships with several banks and software companies, including Sage. The strong growth in Complementary Solutions also reflects the success of the Group’s innovative programs, such as the fully digital Benefit Xpress offering in Taiwan and the new value-added services accessible via the C3Pay mobile app in the United Arab Emirates (salary advances, for example).
In the first nine months of the year, operating revenue for Complementary Solutions came to €177 million, up 19.6% as reported (+16.5% like-for-like) compared with the same period in 2021.
Operating revenue by region
(in € millions)
Third-quarter 2022
Third-quarter 2021
% change (reported)
% change
Europe
283
241
+17.5%
+17.6%
Latin America
161
120
+34.6%
+19.9%
Rest of the World
40
33
+21.1%
+27.7%
Total
484
393
+23.0%
+19.1%
(in € millions)
First nine months 2022
First nine months 2021
% change (reported)
% change
Europe
834
716
+16.5%
+16.3%
Latin America
432
324
+33.3%
+18.0%
Rest of the World
109
90
+20.7%
+30.0%
Total
1,375
1,130
+21.7%
+17.9%
In Europe, operating revenue amounted to €283 million in the third quarter, a year-on-year increase of 17.5% as reported (+17.6% like-for-like). Europe represented 59% of total consolidated operating revenue in third-quarter 2022.
In the nine months to September 30, 2022, operating revenue in the region totaled €834 million up 16.5% as reported (+16.3% like-for-like) compared with the first nine months of 2021.
In France, operating revenue came to €71 million for the third quarter, up 8.7% both as reported and like-for-like. This growth reflects the success of the Employee Benefits and Fleet & Mobility Solutions businesses, notably in the SME segment, which remains largely underpenetrated. In particular, it is the result of a very good sales performance by the digital Ticket Restaurant® solution. This performance was also partially offset by the impact of the daily spending cap being lowered back to its pre-Covid level of €19 as from July 1, 2022 (versus €38 since June 12, 2020) and by an unfavorable basis of comparison with third-quarter 2021, when users spent funds they had accumulated while restaurants and certain retailers were shut. Lastly, solutions rolled out under the Beyond Food strategy, including the ProwebCE employee engagement platform and the remote working platform, continued to deliver robust growth, benefiting from continuous, innovation-driven improvements to the user experience.
Operating revenue for France in the first nine months of the year amounted to €220 million, up 10.4% as reported and like-for-like compared with the first nine months of 2021.
Operating revenue in Europe excluding France totaled €212 million in third-quarter 2022, an increase of 20.8% as reported and like-for-like versus the prior-year period. Employee Benefits enjoyed strong momentum across the region. Ticket Restaurant® meal benefits once again delivered robust growth, boosted by an increase in face values introduced by clients in the current inflationary context, and the Beyond Food strategy continued to be a success. In Fleet & Mobility Solutions, further solid growth in the third quarter was driven by the success of the Beyond Fuel strategy and good sales momentum in the SME segment.
For the first nine months of 2022, operating revenue for Europe excluding France came to €613 million, up 18.8% year-on-year as reported (+18.6% like-for-like).
Operating revenue in Latin America came to €161 million for the third quarter, a rise of 34.6% as reported (+19.9% like-for-like) compared with the third quarter of 2021. Latin America represented 33% of consolidated operating revenue in third-quarter 2022.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, operating revenue came to €432 million, up 33.3% as reported (+18.0% like-for-like).
In Brazil, operating revenue rose by 16.2% like-for-like in third-quarter 2022 versus third-quarter 2021. Fleet & Mobility Solutions continued to be driven by the success of the Beyond Fuel offering in maintenance and toll services. Employee Benefits delivered a good sales performance thanks to the continued penetration of the SME segment, supported notably by the growing contribution of the partnership with Itaú Unibanco and the success of the virtual canteen solution.
For the first nine months of the year, operating revenue in Brazil grew by 16.8% like-for-like.
In Hispanic Latin America, third-quarter 2022 operating revenue was up 27.9% like-for-like versus the same period in 2021. This robust performance reflects a sharp acceleration in the Employee Benefits business, as well as further strong growth in Fleet & Mobility Solutions.
For the first nine months of the year, operating revenue in Hispanic Latin America rose by 20.6% like-for-like.
In the Rest of the World, operating revenue came to €40 million for the third quarter, up 21.1% as reported (+27.7% like-for-like). This region represents 8% of consolidated operating revenue in third-quarter 2022.
This performance was notably driven by the success of innovative programs proposed in countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Taiwan. In North America, Edenred CSI’s Corporate Payment Services continued to build on the strong momentum seen in the second quarter, thanks in particular to the ramp-up of its commercial partnerships with several banks and software companies.
For the first nine months of the year, operating revenue in the Rest of the World totaled €109 million, up 20.7% as reported (+30.0% like-for-like) compared with the first nine months of 2021.
Other revenue
Other revenue for the third quarter of 2022 totaled €23 million, up 100.1% as reported (+99.7% like-for-like). This significant increase reflects the impact of strong business growth on the float2, as well as favorable changes in interest rates in all regions where the Group operates. The gradual acceleration in other revenue growth period after period can be attributed to the steady rise in interest rates observed for several quarters now in Europe (outside the euro zone) and Latin America, as well as to the first effects of interest rate increases in the euro zone. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, other revenue came to €53 million, representing an increase of 67.3% as reported (+65.4% like-for-like).
OUTLOOK
After achieving record results in the first half, Edenred confirmed its very good business momentum in the third quarter.
Thanks to its segmented sales approach, Edenred continues to penetrate its core markets, with the economic environment further enhancing the attractiveness of its solutions, which notably enable employers to effectively boost their employees’ purchasing power.
Edenred is also unlocking new growth opportunities by expanding its portfolio of solutions to more fully meet clients’ needs. In Employee Benefits, Beyond Food solutions enable companies to enhance their employer brand and boost employee engagement in a fast-changing working world. In Fleet & Mobility Solutions, the Beyond Fuel offering (including maintenance and toll management and VAT refund solutions) helps fleet managers control their expenses. And in Complementary Solutions, the Beyond Payment strategy to enhance the value proposition, as illustrated by the acquisition of IPS, a leading invoice automation vendor, is moving Edenred CSI up the accounts payable value chain.
Lastly, Edenred is accelerating its investments in product and technology innovation to seize opportunities arising from secular trends, such as remote working as a permanent feature in the workplace, green commuting, the consumption of eco-friendly products and the transition of fleets to electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles.
Thanks to its ability to leverage the increasing scale effect of its platform, in an environment where its solutions are increasingly attractive and amid favorable economic conditions, the Group is upgrading its 2022 EBITDA outlook to between €810 million and €840 million3 (compared with a target range of between €770 million and €820 million euros announced on July 26, 2022).
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN THE THIRD QUARTER
Edenred joins the Euronext CAC 40 ESG® index
On September 19, 2022, the Group joined the Paris stock exchange’s Euronext CAC 40 ESG index, taking its place alongside other companies demonstrating outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
Edenred expands its Corporate Payment invoice automation capabilities in the US, with the acquisition of IPS
On October 17, 2022, Edenred announced the acquisition of IPS, a leading invoice automation vendor, through its corporate payment subsidiary Edenred CSI.
This acquisition enhances Edenred CSI’s value proposition by expanding along the procure-to-pay value chain and integrating a turnkey invoice automation solution into its digital platform. By combining suppliers’ invoice processing and payment automation, Edenred CSI clients will have access to an end-to-end integrated solution that further simplifies and streamlines the management of the entire accounts payable process.
APPENDICES
Operating revenue
Q1
Q2
Q3
Year to date
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in € millions)
Europe
270
237
281
238
283
241
834
716
France
76
69
74
66
71
65
220
200
Rest of Europe
194
168
207
172
212
176
613
516
Latin America
123
97
148
107
161
120
432
324
Rest of the world
33
29
36
28
40
33
109
90
Total
426
363
465
373
484
393
1,375
1,130
Q1
Q2
Q3
Year to date
Change reported
Change L/L
Change reported
Change L/L
Change reported
Change L/L
Change reported
Change L/L
In %
Europe
+13.8%
+13.4%
+18.1%
+18.0%
+17.5%
+17.6%
+16.5%
+16.3%
France
+10.3%
+10.3%
+12.2%
+12.2%
+8.7%
+8.7%
+10.4%
+10.4%
Rest of Europe
+15.3%
+14.8%
+20.3%
+20.2%
+20.8%
+20.8%
+18.8%
+18.6%
Latin America
+26.5%
+16.5%
+38.0%
+17.2%
+34.6%
+19.9%
+33.3%
+18.0%
Rest of the world
+14.3%
+26.0%
+26.9%
+36.7%
+21.1%
+27.7%
+20.7%
+30.0%
Total
+17.3%
+15.3%
+24.5%
+19.2%
+23.0%
+19.1%
+21.7%
+17.9%
Other revenue
Q1
Q2
Q3
Year to date
(in € millions)
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Europe
5
3
6
3
9
3
20
10
France
2
1
1
1
1
1
4
4
Rest of Europe
3
2
5
2
8
2
16
6
Latin America
7
6
10
6
11
6
28
18
Rest of the world
1
1
2
1
2
1
5
4
Total
13
10
18
10
23
11
53
32
Q1
Q2
Q3
Year to date
Change reported
Change L/L
Change reported
Change L/L
Change reported
Change L/L
Change reported
Change L/L
In %
Europe
+40.5%
+39.1%
+89.8%
+88.9%
+165.4%
+165.3%
+99.3%
+98.5%
France
+5.6%
+5.6%
-2.0%
-2.0%
+4.0%
+4.0%
+2.5%
+2.5%
Rest of Europe
+66.0%
+63.5%
+159.5%
+158.0%
+281.4%
+281.2%
+170.5%
+169.1%
Latin America
+33.5%
+22.8%
+71.1%
+44.1%
+74.7%
+54.0%
+60.6%
+41.0%
Rest of the world
-18.9%
+35.3%
+10.1%
+78.4%
+60.0%
+149.1%
+18.2%
+89.2%
Total
+28.9%
+29.7%
+69.1%
+63.0%
+100.1%
+99.7%
+67.3%
+65.4%
Total revenue
Q1
Q2
Q3
Year to date
(in € millions)
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Europe
275
240
287
241
292
244
854
726
France
78
70
75
67
72
67
225
204
Rest of Europe
197
170
212
174
220
178
629
522
Latin America
130
103
158
113
172
126
460
342
Rest of the world
34
30
38
30
42
34
114
95
Total
439
373
482
384
506
405
1 428
1 162
Q1
Q2
Q3
Year to date
Change reported
Change L/L
Change reported
Change L/L
Change reported
Change L/L
Change reported
Change L/L
In %
Europe
+14.2%
+13.8%
+19.1%
+19.0%
+19.6%
+19.6%
+17.6%
+17.5%
France
+10.2%
+10.2%
+11.9%
+11.9%
+8.6%
+8.6%
+10.2%
+10.2%
Rest of Europe
+15.9%
+15.3%
+21.9%
+21.7%
+23.7%
+23.8%
+20.5%
+20.3%
Latin America
+26.9%
+16.8%
+39.6%
+18.6%
+36.7%
+21.7%
+34.7%
+19.2%
Rest of the world
+12.9%
+26.5%
+26.1%
+38.6%
+22.8%
+32.9%
+20.6%
+32.6%
Total
+17.6%
+15.7%
+25.7%
+20.4%
+25.2%
+21.4%
+22.9%
+19.2%
1 Calculated based on an assumption of an average euro/Brazilian real exchange rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 equal to the closing spot rate on September 30, 2022.
2 The float corresponds to a portion of the operating working capital from the preloading of funds by corporate clients.
3 Calculated based on an assumption of an average euro/Brazilian real exchange rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 equal to the closing spot rate on September 30, 2022.
Attachment