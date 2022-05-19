Edera L3C Awardee of $1.4B Defense Health Agency Contract to Transform Health Care

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Defense Health Agency (DHA) has named Edera L3C a prime contract awardee under the Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems' (PEO DHMS) $1.4 billion Workforce 3.0 contract. DHA is a joint, integrated Combat Support Agency (CSA) that enables the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force medical services to provide a medically ready force and ready medical force to Combatant Commands in both peacetime and wartime.

Workforce 3.0 is designed to transform DHA with innovative processes, methods, and best-in-class methodologies to enable the PEO DHMS workforce to deliver world-class care. PEO DHMS's vision is to bring world-class technology, enhanced patient and employee experience, continuous improvement, and accelerated health information technology (HIT) adoption to support DHA's workforce of nearly 140,000 and 9.6 million health care system beneficiaries.

The contract award acknowledges Edera's powerful performance and proven capabilities in both the HIT and management consulting domains. "As a change agent for one of the world's largest health care organizations, PEO DHMS's vision and priority to accelerate health care transformation can set the bar for both public sector and private sector best practices," said Dr. Kevin Carr, Chief Executive Officer of Edera. "We are honored to join PEO DHMS's Workforce 3.0 team to create and implement processes, methods, and world-class technologies in service of all who receive care."

For each client and project, Edera forms customized multidisciplinary teams. Those teams deliver integrated solutions in areas such as new clinical care models, health care quality, patient and clinician experience, digital health, technology adoption, applied innovation, human-centered design, strategic communications, and change management.

Edera is recognized for being the only U.S. firm to have successfully executed the unique strategy of combining industry experts with full-time consulting resources while designing a culture attractive to both full-time staff and part-time advisors. Edera operates the National Coordination Center, a national network of Industry Best Practice Advisors (IBPAs) with deep industry experience and expertise. IBPAs are integral members of Edera's client teams.

Story continues

Edera has named five initial partner organizations to its team: Yale New Haven Health Services Corporation (YNHHS) Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation (CORE); Center for Medical Interoperability; NTT DATA; Tank Design; and The Loop Company. Partners were thoughtfully selected to bring a comprehensive team of experts to DHA.

Workforce 3.0 is a six-year program, estimated to be complete in January 2028.

Edera is a pioneering consultancy that connects the nation's brightest minds to solve some of the biggest challenges across industries. Edera brings leading-edge technology services, management consulting, and a robust creative team to address today's most pressing business challenges. In addition, Edera's IBPAs are an elite national network of industry experts who apply extensive knowledge and experience to bridge the gap between the public and private sectors. Edera is a valued partner for notable organizations such as Salesforce, Cerner, Amazon, Microsoft, Adobe, and Acquia. For more information, visit Edera.com.

Press Contact

Elli Blonde | Media@Edera.com | 517.917.7437

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.



