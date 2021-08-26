U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,491.75
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,396.00
    +36.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,345.75
    -18.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.70
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.63
    -0.73 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.80
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.31
    +0.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1000
    +0.1170 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,934.45
    -646.18 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.09
    -33.44 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.11
    -22.01 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims expected to hover near pandemic-era low

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Edesa Biotech Enrolls More Than 525 COVID-19 Patients Ahead of Schedule

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Delta variant contributes to rapid enrollment amid growing scientific rationale for targeting Toll-like Receptor 4 (TLR4)

  • Blinded interim analysis from Phase 2/3 study expected in current quarter

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today provided an update on a Phase 2/3 clinical study evaluating the company's monoclonal antibody candidate as a single-dose therapy for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

As of August 25, 2021, Edesa reported that more than 525 subjects have been randomized into the study to be treated with either Edesa's monoclonal antibody (designated EB05) plus standard of care treatment, or placebo plus standard of care. Approximately 35 of these patients have been assigned to an investigation sub-study evaluating EB05 as a rescue therapy for patients with critically severe COVID-19 symptoms, including patients who have been ventilated for more than five days or are receiving extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) therapy.

Additionally, the company reported that all patients planned for a key interim analysis have been randomized and completed the treatment protocol. Edesa expects the analysis from third-party statisticians to be completed in the coming weeks.

The company said that the interim analysis will include data from approximately 316 subjects. The blinded comparative interim analysis of treatment data and events is expected to inform patient segmentation and associated endpoints for the final part of study. As a Phase 2/3 study, enrollment has continued during the analysis.

Dr. Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa, attributed the rapid pace of enrollment to the growing scientific rationale for targeting Toll-like Receptor 4 (TLR4), the attractiveness of the single-dose treatment, the broad potential utility for the drug candidate as well as increased disease incidence in regions where Edesa's clinical sites are located.

"We have continued to see rapid enrollment in our trial this summer, especially in the southern hemisphere. With the Delta variant causing another wave of infections in North America, we are now experiencing some of the highest weekly rates of enrollment since we initiated our study," said Dr. Nijhawan. "The prevalence of the Delta variant, as well as any future variants, underscores the urgent need for therapeutics that can address the mechanisms underlying the progression to severe disease and respiratory failure."

"We anticipate being in a position to provide the interim results for our Phase 2/3 study this quarter," said Dr. Nijhawan. "On behalf of Edesa, I'd like to express our continuing gratitude to the patients, their families and healthcare workers along with the clinical site teams for enabling us to reach these key milestones."

Dr. Blair Gordon, Edesa's Vice President of Research and Development, reported that with support from the federal government, the company has now established a network of 46 clinical sites at hospitals in Canada, Colombia and the United States.

"With all the planned clinical sites trained and up-and-running, and drug product on hand, our research and development team and study partners are preparing for an efficient transition into the anticipated Phase 3 study portion of the study," he said.

EB05 is an experimental monoclonal antibody that Edesa believes could regulate the overactive and dysfunctional immune response associated with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). ARDS is the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients. Specifically, the drug inhibits toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) signaling - an important mediator of inflammation responsible for acute lung injury that has been shown to be activated by SARS-CoV2, SARS-CoV1 and Influenza viruses. Prior to COVID-19, ARDS accounted for 10% of intensive care unit admissions, representing more than 3 million patients globally each year.

Edesa's study of EB05 in hospitalized COVID-19 patients is being funded in part by a C$14 million grant from the Canadian Government. To date, the company has reached all clinical enrollment and project targets specified under the grant ahead of schedule.

About ARDS
Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome is the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that 20% to 42% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients develop ARDS, which increases to 67% to 85% for patients admitted to the ICU. Mortality among patients admitted to the ICU ranges from 39% to 72% depending on the study and characteristics of patient population, according to the CDC. ARDS involves an exaggerated immune response leading to inflammation and injury to the lungs that results in edema that deprives the body of oxygen. For moderate to severe cases, there are currently few meaningful treatments, other than supplemental oxygen and mechanical ventilation, and patients suffer high mortality rates. In addition to virus-induced pneumonia, ARDS can be caused by smoke/chemical inhalation, sepsis, chest injury and other causes. Prior to COVID-19, ARDS accounted for 10% of intensive care unit admissions, representing more than 3 million patients globally each year.

About Edesa Biotech, Inc.
Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company's two lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01, are in later stage clinical studies. EB05 is a monoclonal antibody therapy that we are developing as a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). ARDS is a life-threatening form of respiratory failure, and the leading cause of death among COVID-19 patients. Edesa is also developing an sPLA2 inhibitor, designated as EB01, as a topical treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness. By targeting sPLA2 with enzyme inhibitors - at the inception of inflammation rather than after inflammation has occurred - Edesa believes that drugs based on this technology could provide a powerful anti-inflammatory therapeutic strategy for treating diverse inflammatory/allergic conditions. The company is based in Markham, Ontario, Canada, with a U.S. subsidiary located in Southern California. Sign up for news alerts.

Edesa Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions, including statements related to: the company's belief that EB05 could regulate the overactive immune response associated with ARDS, the company's belief that EB05 could modulate the TLR4 signaling pathway for the benefit of patients, and the company's timing and plans regarding its Phase 2/3 study, including the company's belief that it will be in a position to provide interim results for its Phase 2/3 study within the next three to four weeks. Readers should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as all such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks include: the ability of Edesa to obtain regulatory approval for or successfully commercialize any of its product candidates, the risk that access to sufficient capital to fund Edesa's operations may not be available or may be available on terms that are not commercially favorable to Edesa, the risk that Edesa's product candidates may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical trials, the risk that Edesa fails to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business, Edesa's ability to protect its intellectual property, the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings, and the impacts of public health crises, such as COVID-19. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict. For a discussion of further risks and uncertainties related to Edesa's business, please refer to Edesa's public company reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, Edesa assumes no obligation to update such statements.

CONTACT
Gary Koppenjan
Edesa Biotech, Inc.
(805) 488-2800 ext. 150
investors@edesabiotech.com

SOURCE: Edesa Biotech



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661420/Edesa-Biotech-Enrolls-More-Than-525-COVID-19-Patients-Ahead-of-Schedule

Recommended Stories

  • Better Biotech Stock: Cassava Sciences vs. Annovis Bio

    It boils down to which company's clinical trial results look better for treating Alzheimer's at the moment.

  • RedHill Biopharma's Opaganib Demonstrates Strong Inhibition of COVID-19 Delta Variant

    RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced preliminary results of a new preclinical study showing strong inhibition by opaganib (ABC294640)[1] of Delta variant replication while maintaining cell viability at relevant concentrations.

  • 2 Popular Robinhood Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    Robinhood Markets is the company behind investing platform Robinhood. Particularly popular among younger generations, Robinhood has received a lot of praise because of its efforts to "democratize finance." Considering the stock market remains one of the best wealth generators for the common person, that is not a bad thing.

  • Cassava Plunges After Alzheimer’s Data Draws Scrutiny, Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. plummeted 31% on Wednesday after a lawyer sought to stop studies of the biotech company’s experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. A citizen petition from a former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement lawyer questioned the quality and integrity of the results from the more than 20-year-old company with no products on the market. “As a science company, we champion facts that can be evaluated and verified,” Remi Barbier, Cassava’s chief executi

  • Alabama doctor explains COVID-19 situation in the South

    Dr. David Thrasher, President of Montgomery Pulmonology Services, a Critical Care Physician and Director of Respiratory Services at Jackson Hospital, details the latest on COVID-19 in the South.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Moderna and Novavax Are Higher This Morning

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are 2.7% and 3.5% higher, respectively, as of 11:10 a.m. EDT today, after more news showing booster shots are likely in the cards for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. With many of those in the U.S. and U.K. already receiving their jab, and the delta variant circulating, much of Wall Street's work has been trying to calculate how much of an opportunity booster shots represents. In the U.K., the two will participate in a government-funded study named Octave Duo -- along with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- to evaluate the effectiveness of an additional shot for people with weaker immune systems.

  • Humanigen: Lenz Could Become a $1.45 Billion Drug, if Approved, Says Analyst

    So the FDA has finally given its stamp of approval to Pfizer's (PFE) Comirnaty (yes, that's really what they're going to call it) coronavirus vaccine -- and that's a huge relief. Only about 57% of Americans had signed up to be vaccinated with Pfizer's product while it was designated for only "emergency use" during the Covid-19 epidemic. Hopefully, now that the vaccine has the FDA's full endorsement as safe and effective, more people will consent to taking it. And yet, there's still the matter of

  • Pfizer Stock Falls After Seeking Full FDA Approval For Covid Vaccine Boosters

    Pfizer stock dipped Wednesday after the company said it began submitting data to the FDA to gain full approval for its Covid booster shot.

  • Will BioNTech Be a Trillion-Dollar Company by 2023?

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) is a popular coronavirus stock with a return of 805.7% since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020. In addition, it has an additional 1 billion doses of orders lined up for 2022 and beyond.

  • CVM: Primum Non Nocere

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NYSE:CVM READ THE FULL CVM RESEARCH REPORT Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Operational and Financial Results CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) announced third quarter fiscal year 2021 results, filing Form 10-Q with the SEC on August 13, 2021. Highlights for the third quarter ended June 30, 2021 and to date include: ➢ Bought deal offering announcement and closing - June 2021

  • Pfizer Stock Falters As It Prepares To Roll Out Boosters — Is It A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company asked for full FDA approval of a third booster shot of its Covid vaccine?

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for September 2021

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Moderna Is Up 500% in 12 Months. Can It Keep Going?

    Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine technology has rewarded investors with serious gains. What's next for the stock?

  • Newly reported COVID death in Kansas county may be the first known in US. Here’s where

    “I think it’s safe to say that COVID-19 was probably in the United States before December and it probably did take lives ...”

  • Why Shares of Option Care Health Are Popping Today

    Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) was up more than 7% in early trading on Wednesday. Joining the index is a status symbol for up-and-coming companies and when a stock is added to the benchmark index, index funds and other investments tied to it automatically buy the stock. The healthcare company specializes in infusion therapy through the use of trained nurses who go to a patient's home to administer, through an IV, drugs for chemotherapy or to treat autoimmune disorders, congestive heart failure, and various blood disorders, among other conditions.

  • 2 Little-Known Nasdaq Stocks Making Big Moves Wednesday

    The stock market had a generally positive tone on Wednesday morning, although gains were modest after more sizable advances earlier in the week. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was higher by just 0.1%, although that will be enough to send the index to a new record high if it holds on to its gains for the remainder of the trading session. Big-name Nasdaq stocks get a lot of attention, but on Wednesday it was a couple of smaller stocks that made noteworthy moves.

  • Health Canada Grants Marketing Authorization for KALYDECO® (ivacaftor) as First and Only CFTR Modulator to Treat Eligible Infants With CF as Early as Four Months of Age

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Canada) (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced that Health Canada has granted Marketing Authorization for PrKALYDECO® (ivacaftor) for use in children with cystic fibrosis (CF) as young as four months of age who have at least one of the following gating mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene: G551D, G1244E, G1349D, G178R, G551S, S1251N, S1255P, S549N or S549R.

  • Theravance Stock Crashes; Can Longer Testing Salvage Its J&J-Partnered Drug?

    Theravance said its ulcerative colitis treatment failed in midstage testing, and the biotech stock plummeted Tuesday.

  • The U.S. will reportedly approve booster shots for all 3 COVID-19 vaccines at 6 months, not 8

    The U.S. will reportedly approve booster shots for all 3 COVID-19 vaccines at 6 months, not 8

  • Pfizer, BioNTech sign LOI with Brazil's Eurofarma to make COVID-19 vaccines for use in Latin America

    Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said Thursday that they have signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Brazil-based biopharmaceutical company Eurofarma Laboratórios SA to make COVID-19 vaccines for distribution in Latin America. Eurofarma will receive drug product from the U.S., and will perform manufacturing activities, with distribution expected to start in 2022. The annual production is expected to be more than 100 million doses. Pfizer and BioNTech said it will now have 20 manufacturing facilities in