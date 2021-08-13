U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,456.25
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,458.00
    +56.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,062.25
    -16.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.60
    -1.90 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.78
    -0.31 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.00
    +9.20 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.26 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.61
    -0.45 (-2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1900
    -0.2320 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,331.96
    +1,417.09 (+3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,162.98
    +9.40 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,221.65
    +28.42 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Edesa Biotech Reports Fiscal 3rd Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021 and provided an update on its business.

During the quarter, the company achieved key interim milestones for both of its lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01. Independent monitoring boards assessed blinded interim treatment data and based on their positive findings recommended that the two development programs advance to the final stages of enrollment. Edesa expects the end of Phase 2 (interim) analysis of a Phase 2/3 study of EB05 as a single-dose treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients will be completed as early as the current quarter. The company plans to provide more detailed clinical updates as they become available. In parallel, the company has begun patient randomizations for the final part of a Phase 2b clinical study evaluating EB01 as a monotherapy for chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis. Edesa recently added new investigational sites and expanded recruitment beyond the U.S. to Canada.

"We are pleased to have these two key programs advancing side by side toward data readouts and value inflection opportunities. EB05 and EB01 each represent novel anti-inflammatory technologies with the potential to provide transformational therapies for a broad range of inflammatory and autoimmune conditions," said Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa Biotech. "We look forward to maintaining the momentum we achieved year to date, and announcing our end of Phase 2 results of our EB05 program as soon as available."

Edesa's Chief Financial Officer Kathi Niffenegger reported that expenditures for the fiscal third quarter were in line with management's expectations and driven primarily by incremental clinical study expenses related to patient enrollment, expanded operations and drug product-related costs. "Our R&D expenditures for the three-month and nine-month periods have largely tracked the accelerated progress of our clinical studies as well as preparations related to commercial-scale manufacturing of our product candidates," she said.

For the nine-month period ended June 30, 2021, Ms. Niffenegger reported that the company recorded reimbursements of approximately $8.5 million under a C$14 million reimbursement grant from the Canadian Government, including $1.3 million for the fiscal third quarter. At June 30, 2021, Edesa had working capital of $13.35 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $8.05 million.

Financial Results for the three months Ended June 30, 2021

There were no revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $0.11 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, reflecting the winddown and discontinuation of sales of product inventory from legacy operations.

Total operating expenses increased by $4.19 million to $6.07 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1.88 million for the same period last year:

  • Research and development expenses increased by $3.32 million to $4.46 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1.14 million for the same period last year primarily due to increased external research expenses related to recruitment and enrollment in the company's ongoing clinical studies, increased investigational drug product expenses and an increase in noncash share-based compensation. Higher salary and related personnel expenses and patent fees also contributed to the increase.

  • General and administrative expenses increased by $0.88 million to $1.61 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $0.73 million for the same period last year primarily as a result of higher salary and related personnel expenses, noncash share-based compensation and increased headcount. Higher legal and other professional services also contributed to the increase.

Total other income increased by $1.31 million to $1.31 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to less than $0.01 million for the same period last year primarily due to increased grant income under the company's federal reimbursement grant with the Canadian government's Strategic Innovation Fund.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Edesa reported a net loss of $4.76 million, or $0.36 per common share, compared to a net loss of $1.77 million, or $0.20 per common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021

There were no revenues for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $0.33 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, reflecting the winddown and discontinuation of sales of product inventory from legacy operations.

Total operating expenses increased by $13.48 million to $18.20 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021compared to $4.72 million for the same period last year:

  • Research and development expenses increased by $11.65 million to $13.82 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $2.17 million for the same period last year primarily due to milestone payments related to advancement of the company's EB05 clinical program, increased external research expenses related to accelerated activity in the company's ongoing clinical studies, increased investigational drug product expenses and an increase in noncash share-based compensation. Higher salary and related personnel expenses and patent fees also contributed to the increase.

  • General and administrative expenses increased by $1.85 million to $4.38 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $2.53 million for the same period last year primarily as a result of higher salary and related personnel expenses, noncash share-based compensation and increased headcount. Higher legal and other professional services also contributed to the increase.

Total other income increased by $8.50 million to $8.54 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $0.04 million for the same period last year primarily due to increased grant income under the company's federal reimbursement grant with the Canadian government's Strategic Innovation Fund.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, Edesa reported a net loss of $9.66 million, or $0.83 per common share, compared to a net loss of $4.35 million, or $0.52 per common share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2020.

Event Calendar

Edesa management is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held September 13-15, 2021 in New York City. Attendees interested in meeting with management can schedule one-on-one meetings through the conference or by contacting Edesa at investors@edesabiotech.com.

About Edesa Biotech, Inc.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company's two lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01, are in later stage clinical studies. EB05 is a monoclonal antibody therapy that the company is developing as a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). ARDS is a life-threatening form of respiratory failure, and the leading cause of death among COVID-19 patients. Edesa is also developing an sPLA2 inhibitor, designated as EB01, as a topical treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness. EB01 employs a novel, non-steroidal mechanism of action and in two clinical studies has demonstrated statistically significant improvement of multiple symptoms in ACD patients. The company is based in Markham, Ontario, Canada, with a U.S. subsidiary located in Southern California. Sign up for news alerts. Connect with Edesa on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Edesa Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions, including statements related to: upcoming milestones in the company's clinical studies, including the timing of enrollment milestones and data readouts for its COVID-19 and dermatitis studies; the company's belief that its product candidates may provide transformational therapies for a broad range of inflammatory and autoimmune conditions; and the company's intention to maintain the momentum it has achieved during 2021 and move another step closer to providing new, effective treatment options for patients. Readers should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as all such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks include: the ability of Edesa to obtain regulatory approval for or successfully commercialize any of its product candidates, the risk that access to sufficient capital to fund Edesa's operations may not be available or may be available on terms that are not commercially favorable to Edesa, the risk that Edesa's product candidates may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical trials, the risk that Edesa fails to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business, Edesa's ability to protect its intellectual property, the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings, and the impacts of public health crises, such as COVID-19. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict. For a discussion of further risks and uncertainties related to Edesa's business, please refer to Edesa's public company reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, Edesa assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact
Gary Koppenjan
Edesa Biotech, Inc.
(805) 488-2800 ext. 150
investors@edesabiotech.com

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Total Revenues

$

-

$

109,985

$

-

$

328,301

Expenses:

Cost of sales

-

1,472

-

15,287

Research and development

4,464,347

1,143,868

13,819,305

2,174,680

General and administrative

1,608,232

733,079

4,377,507

2,528,702

6,072,579

1,878,4190

18,196,812

4,718,669

Loss from Operations

(6,072,579

)

(1,768,434

)

(18,196,812

)

(4,390,368

)

Other Income (Loss):

Reimbursement grant income

1,306,796

-

8,477,261

-

Other income (loss)

6,273

2,671

63,242

41,436

Loss before income taxes

(4,759,510

)

(1,765,763

)

(9,656,309

)

(4,348,932

)

Income tax expense

-

-

800

800

Net Loss

(4,759,510

)

(1,765,763

)

(9,657,109

)

(4,349,732

)

Exchange differences on translation

174,128

68,972

267,075

47,178

Net Comprehensive Loss

$

(4,585,382

)

$

(1,696,791

)

$

(9,390,034

)

$

(4,302,554

)

Weighted average number of common shares

13,251,999

8,859,520

11,680,294

8,364,866

Loss per common share - basic and diluted

$

(0.36

)

$

(0.20

)

$

(0.83

)

$

(0.52

)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

8,052,574

$

7,213,695

Other current assets

6,281,733

890,323

Non-current assets

2,543,036

2,658,357

Total Assets

$

16,877,343

$

10,762,375

Liabilities, shareholders' equity and temporary equity:

Current liabilities

$

983,467

$

1,529,857

Noncurrent liabilities

90,121

124,388

Temporary equity

-

2,476,955

Shareholders' equity

15,803,755

6,631,175

Total liabilities, shareholders' equity and temporary equity

$

16,877,343

$

10,762,375

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

$

(9,657,109

)

$

(4,349,732

)

Adjustments for noncash items

2,380,648

540,945

Change in working capital items

(6,033,149

)

495,384

Net cash used in operating activities

(13,309,610

)

(3,313,403

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(7,610

)

15,532

Net cash provided by financing activities

13,953,703

3,864,307

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

202,396

43,676

Increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period

838,879

610,112

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

7,213,695

5,030,583

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

8,052,574

$

5,640,695

SOURCE: Edesa Biotech, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658971/Edesa-Biotech-Reports-Fiscal-3rd-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results

Recommended Stories

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Sorrento Soared This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were up 29.6% as of the market close on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock jumped 19%. Novavax rebounded from a sell-off last week after the company announced it was delaying the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization filing for COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 until the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Sundial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars and represents results from continuing operations, unless otherwise indicated.

  • Estimating The Current Value Of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

    Space tourism stocks are not for the faint of heart. After another parabolic run-up in June, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:SPCE ) is now free-falling. We will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of the stock. We will examine the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for the stock, as a way to gauge where this drop might stop before the next round on the market roller-coaster.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Kept Falling Today

    Fresh off the news of a downgrade to sell that cost its stock 13% yesterday, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) took another hit on Thursday when analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse effectively downgraded the stock yet again. In response, Virgin Galactic shares closed down 6.3%. What has Credit Suisse feeling less optimistic about Virgin Galactic than the last time it looked at the stock?

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • Airbnb climbs following Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest earnings report from Airbnb.&nbsp;

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • 8 Reasons AMC Entertainment Can Head Back to Its February Low

    There's little question that 2021 is going to be remembered as the year of the retail investor. At the top of the buy list for retail investors is movie theater stock AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC). Of the more than 8,000 securities listed on Finviz, AMC is the year's second-best performer, with a gain of close to 1,400%.

  • MindMed Announces 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Cash Balance of $157 USD Million ($195 CAD Million) to Execute on Diverse Clinical Pipeline

    MindMed (Nasdaq: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, has announced its quarterly financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • Micron leads semis lower, Chinese stocks plunge, Bitcoin drops below $45K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

    Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old […]

  • Merck Spinoff Organon Is Supercheap—and It Just Set a 3.7% Dividend Yield

    The company, Organon (ticker: OGN), was spun off from Merck (MRK) this spring. Organon reaffirmed financial guidance for 2021 that was made at an investor day presentation in May. Organon, as Barron’s Jack Hough noted in his most recent Streetwise column, has the second-lowest price/earnings ratio in the index.

  • Here’s the stock index you want to own to keep on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Richard Branson sells $300m Virgin Galactic stake - live updates

    Sturgeon calls for crackdown on North Sea oil and gas Inside the £7bn dogfight for Meggitt FTSE 100 up 0.3pc, set for fourth straight weekly gains US market finish at fresh records after choppy session World's largest offshore wind developer warns on low wind speeds Ben Wright: The economy is rebounding - but don't pop the champagne corks just yet Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Meme Stocks Like AMC and GameStop Were All Over the Place Today

    Rumors, lingering sentiment, and news about peers appeared to be driving the movements of four popular titles on Thursday.

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.