EDF announces the success of its share capital increase for an amount of more than 3.150 billion euros with preferential subscription rights

Paris, France, 5 April 2022 - EDF (the “Company”) announces today the success of its share capital increase with preferential subscription rights to existing shareholders (the “Rights Issue”).

The gross proceeds of the Rights Issue (including the issue premium) amount to 3,163,938,046 euros and result in the issuance of 498,257,960 new shares (the “New Shares”).

Following the subscription period, which ended on 1 April 2022, total subscription orders amounted to approximately 4.1 billion euros, representing a subscription rate of 129.01%:

493,611,726 New Shares were subscribed on a non-reducible basis (à titre irréductible), representing 99.07% of the New Shares;

Orders submitted on a reducible basis (à titre réductible) represented 149,185,083 New Shares and will therefore be partly fulfilled. 4,646,234 New Shares (representing 0.93% of the New Shares) will be allocated according to a coefficient of 0.01437838 calculated based on the number of rights exercised on a non-reducible basis, provided that there is no allocation of a fraction of a New Share and that no allocation may exceed the number of New Shares subscribed on a reducible basis.

In accordance with its commitment, the French State subscribed for an amount of approximately 2.7 billion euros, representing approximately 83.88% of the Rights Issue and holds approximately 83.88%1 of the Company’s share capital following the completion of the Rights Issue.

The net proceeds from the Rights Issue will primarily be used:

to finance the Group’s development operations during the period between 2022 and 2024, in line with the CAP 2030 strategy;

to strengthen the Group's credit rating and its access to financing markets; and

more generally, to strengthen the Group’s financial flexibility.





The Rights Issue is part of a broader action plan aimed at strengthening the balance sheet structure.

Settlement-delivery and beginning of trading on Euronext Paris (Segment A) of the New Shares will occur on 7 April 2022. The New Shares will carry dividend rights and their holders will be entitled to any dividends distributed by EDF from the date of issuance, it being specified that they will only entitle their holders to the final dividend for the fiscal year 2021 and the holders will be able to opt for a payment of the dividend in shares. The New Shares will be, as from their issuance date, fully fungible with EDF’s existing shares and will be traded under the same ISIN code FR0010242511.

The issue of the New Shares (other than those covered by the French State subscription) was underwritten by a banking syndicate.

Note: The English version of this press release may differ from the French version for regulatory reasons.

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers (1), of whom 29.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion in 2021. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

1 Including EPIC BPI France

