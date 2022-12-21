EDF

Exercise of Redemption of Outstanding Perpetual Subordinated Notes

Capitalized terms used in this press release shall have the meaning given to them in the Final Offering Memorandum dated January 24, 2013 relating to the Notes issued on January 29, 2013.

Following the announcement of its intention to exercise its Option to Redeem Outstanding USD Hybrid Notes (ISIN US268317AF12 et USF2893TAF33) 1, EDF notify that all currently Outstanding Notes will be Redeem on the First Call Date (i.e., January 29, 2023), as set out in Section “Redemption” of the Description of Notes in the Final Offering Memorandum.

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers (1), of whom 29.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion in 2021. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

